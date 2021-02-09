ACT Fibernet Starts Providing Unlimited Data With Broadband Plans in Hyderabad

After revising the broadband plans in Chennai with unlimited data benefit, ACT Fibernet has now made the same changes to its plans in Hyderabad city. The Bengaluru-based Internet Service Provider (ISP) now has two broadband plans in Hyderabad with unlimited data, but as everyone might be aware of by now, there’s indeed a FUP limit of 3.3TB on unlimited data broadband plans. ACT Fibernet’s broadband plans in Hyderabad start at Rs 500 and they go all the way up to Rs 5,999 offering 1 Gbps speeds. The A-Max 700 plan aka the Most Popular plan in Hyderabad now has a very decent FUP limit of 1TB, whereas the Rs 1,075 plan ships with 2TB FUP limit every month going forward. The new plans are already live in the city and the existing customers will start to see revised FUP limit as soon as their billing cycle renews.

Updated ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans in Hyderabad in 2021

Starting with the A-Max 500 broadband plan, it comes with a monthly rental of Rs 500 and offers 500GB of data at 40 Mbps speeds, after which the speeds will be reduced to 512 Kbps. Next up, we have the ‘Most Popular’ A-Max 700 broadband plan that offers 75 Mbps speeds, 1TB of FUP limit and 1 Mbps after FUP speeds. After FUP speeds on ACT Fibernet in Hyderabad remain poor.

The A-Max 1075 plan comes with 150 Mbps speeds till 2TB FUP limit, post which the speeds will be down to just 3 Mbps. The A-Max 1325 and Incredible 1999 plans priced at Rs 1,325 and Rs 1,999 offer 300 Mbps and 400 Mbps speeds. These are the two broadband plans in Hyderabad with unlimited data benefit. ACT Fibernet also increased the speeds on A-Max 1325 and Incredible 1999 plans which is a good thing to see. The A-Max 1325 broadband plan takes on JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 1,499 plans with the same 300 Mbps speeds and unlimited data benefit. We are expecting the Rs 1,325 plan to gain some really good popularity in the coming months.

Lastly, we have the ACT Giga broadband plan with 1 Gbps speeds, 6GTB of FUP limit and 12 Mbps after FUP limit. The plan costs Rs 5,999 per month. Do make a note that the prices mentioned above are excluding 18% GST.

What do you think about these broadband plans from ACT Fibernet in Hyderabad? Let us know in the comments section below.