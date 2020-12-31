ACT Fibernet Long-Term Broadband Plans Offer Up to 6 Months of Free Subscription

A couple of days ago, we reported the introduction of unlimited data benefit by ACT Fibernet in Chennai city. And in this article, we are talking about the ISP’s extra validity offer with long-term broadband plans. ACT Fibernet is offering up to six months of free subscription with long-term broadband plans in Hyderabad. In Chennai, ACT is providing up to four months of extra service with the newly revamped broadband plans which come with unlimited data. ACT Fibernet seems to be finally stepping up the game in the wired broadband segment to counter Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber and BSNL Bharat Fiber. At the end of October 2020, ACT Fibernet had 1.74 million subscribers under its belt and was third on the list with the most number of users.

ACT Fibernet Long-Term Broadband Plans Offer Free Service

Starting with ACT Fibernet’s broadband plans in Hyderabad, there is a total of six of them on offer. The plans in question are A-Max 500, A-Max 700, A-Max 1075, A-Max 1325, ACT Incredible 1999 and ACT Giga plan priced at Rs 5,999 per month. All the six plans are offered in four subscription models- 24 months, 12 months, 6 months and one month.

If a customer opts for any of the Rs 500, Rs 700, Rs 1,075, Rs 1,325 and Rs 1,999 broadband plan for 24 months, the company will charge only for 18 months, but it offers a total of 24 months subscription. This means customers will get the additional six months of subscription at no extra cost. In the case of ACT Giga plan of Rs 5,999, the company offers four months of free service, but charges for a full 24 months of amount, i.e., Rs 1,43,976.

In the case of 12 months subscription, all the ACT Fibernet plans in Hyderabad offer two months of free subscription. Sans the ACT Giga plan, customers are required to pay subscription charges for ten months. For example, if a customer is choosing the A-Max 500 plan, then the company will charge Rs 5,000 as the upfront amount for 12 months. In the case of ACT Giga plan for 12 months, the company will charge Rs 71,988 (12 months charges), but it offers the extra two months service, which makes it 14 months.

With six months advance rental plans, ACT Fibernet is providing 15 days of free service with the five broadband plans except for the ACT Giga plan. There’s no extra service being offered with monthly plans. Do make a note that the prices mentioned above are exclusive of taxes.

Moving onto Chennai, ACT Fibernet offers up to four months of free service with the advance rental plans of 12 months. Sadly, ACT Fibernet is not providing broadband plans with 24 months subscription in Chennai. But to make up for the lack of 24 months subscription, ACT Fibernet is offering two advance rental options with 12-month and 6-month subscriptions. Consider this example: the ACT Incredible plan in Chennai priced at Rs 1,999, can be availed for 12 months at Rs 23,988. ACT Fibernet provides two options for this subscription- the first one offers three months of free service, free Wi-Fi router and Netflix cashback of Rs 300 per month. The second option allows users to get four months of free service (which makes it a total of 16 months) and Rs 300 Netflix cashback per month. The second option lacks the free Wi-Fi router benefit.

The other broadband plans in Chennai also follow a similar route. Unlike Hyderabad, ACT Fibernet is charging the customers full subscription amount and it is giving up to four/three months of extra service, making it 16 or 15 months of overall subscription.