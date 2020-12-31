Reliance Jio Rs 399 Postpaid Plan: Security Deposit, Data Benefit and Others Detailed

Reliance Jio introduced the Jio Postpaid Plus plans earlier this year at a starting price of just Rs 399. With the Jio Postpaid Plus plans, the telco introduced a slew of benefits like data rollover facility, unlimited voice calling to any network within India, family add-ons, and started bundling OTT subscriptions. The Rs 399 Jio Postpaid Plus plan is the cheapest of the three, and it does not come with any family add-ons. But this affordable offering from Reliance Jio comes with other benefits like free OTT subscriptions, data rollover facility, more data benefit than postpaid plans from other telcos and unlimited voice calling. As we recently wrote about the telco’s premium Rs 1,499 Jio Postpaid Plus plan, there’s a security deposit on Rs 399 plan as well. Continue reading about the Rs 399 postpaid plan from Reliance Jio in detail.

Jio Rs 399 Postpaid Plan: All Benefits Detailed

First of all, let’s talk about the benefits offered by the Rs 399 postpaid plan from Jio. The Rs 399 Jio postpaid plan offers a user unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit to any network, 75GB of data per month after which the telco will charge Rs 10 for every 1GB of data consumed, 200GB of data rollover facility and 100 SMSes per day. For the unaware, Jio’s basic postpaid plan of Rs 199 offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, whereas the Jio to non-Jio calls will be charged at six paise per minute.

As mentioned above, Jio is not offering any family add-on connections with the Rs 399 postpaid plan. However, there’s an added advantage of OTT subscriptions. Users get free access to Netflix Mobile plan, free Amazon Prime subscription for one year and free Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership. On top of the third-party OTT apps, the Rs 399 Jio postpaid plan also offers free access to Jio’s OTT apps like JioTV and JioCinema.

For new activations, the telco is charging Rs 500 as refundable security deposit with this plan. Additionally, new users are also required to pay Rs 99 towards JioPrime subscription benefits. Despite the one-time JioPrime subscription and security deposit, the Rs 399 Jio postpaid plan offers excellent value for money, especially when considering the OTT subscriptions. The Netflix Mobile plan alone costs Rs 199 per month and it allows the users to watch a wide range of Netflix content on their smartphones at no extra cost. Amazon Prime membership for one year is available at Rs 999, whereas Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year is priced at Rs 399.

The Jio Rs 399 postpaid plan’s data benefit is also on the higher side at 75GB than the Airtel and Vi’s postpaid plan of Rs 399 that offers 40GB of data benefit.