Poco M2 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Stable Update in India

Multiple users of the Poco M2 are now reporting the arrival of stable MIUI 12 update on their smartphone. The Poco M2 was launched with Android 10-based MIUI 11 in September this year. It is a rebadged Redmi 9 Prime and is touted as India’s affordable smartphone with 6GB of RAM. MIUI 12 brings many new features like redesigned interface, animations and new control center and more. Notably, this is the fourth Poco smartphone to pick up the stable MIUI 12 update in India after the Poco F1, Poco X2 and Poco M2 Pro. The newly launched Poco X3 arrived with MIUI 12 out of the box. That said, the MIUI 12 update for Poco M2 is still based on Android 10 and not Android 11.

Poco M2 Android 11 Update: Check What’s New?

According to the changelog spotted from the screenshots posted by multiple Poco M2 users on Twitter, the company has improved overall system stability and reduced system lag. The update comes with a build number of MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJRINXM with just over 500MB in size. While the changelog did not reveal the features added by Poco to the M2, we are expecting all the MIUI 12 features might be available after the update. The MIUI 12.0.1.0 update for Poco M2 adds December 2020 security patches as well.

MIUI 12 brings a host of new features like a revamped control center, new animations all across the user interface, floating windows to allow smooth multitasking, Dark Mode 2.0 and so on. Almost all the Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones have received the entire features set of MIUI 12 without any omission. The MIUI 12.0.1.0 update for Poco M2 might be a staged one, so you can expect it on your handset in the next couple of weeks. Since the Poco M2 is a rebranded version of Redmi 9 Prime, we can expect the MIUI 12 stable update rollout to the latter in the next few weeks.

In other news, Xiaomi has announced MIUI 12.5 with some handful of new features alongside the flagship Mi 11 series in China. There’s no official word on when MIUI 12.5 will be rolled out to Poco smartphones.

The Poco M2 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB+128GB mode. As part of Flipkart’ sale, the Poco M2 is available at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. So you are getting a 6GB of RAM phone for under Rs 10,000. Rest of the specifications of the smartphone are also decent; The M2 has MediaTek Helio G80 SoC underneath, 13MP quad-camera setup on the back and a 5000mAh battery backs the smartphone.