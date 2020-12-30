BSNL Increases Prices of Rs 186 and Rs 199 Prepaid Plans: Check Details

A couple of weeks ago, we reported the introduction of a new Rs 199 prepaid recharge by BSNL that replaces the existing Rs 199 plan available to the customers. However, BSNL has now clarified that it will be increasing the prices of Rs 186 (PV 186) and Rs 199 (STV 199) prepaid plans across all the telecom circles where these plans are available. The PV 186’s price will be increased to Rs 199, and it will be called as ‘PV 199’ going forward. The STV 199 or the Rs 199 prepaid recharge will retail at Rs 201 and will be called as STV 201. The new changes will be effective from January 1, 2021. BSNL’s PV 186 is available across all the telecom circles, while the STV 199 is limited to a few circles in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, etc.

BSNL PV 186 and STV 199 Receive Price Hike: Check New Prices

The PV 186 will be called as PV 199 going forward. For the unaware, the plan offers 250 minutes of free voice calls per day in Home LSA and national roaming including MTNL Mumbai & Delhi. It also comes with 2GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days.

The STV 199 whose price is being increased to STV 201 offers 250 minutes of voice calls to any network in Home LSA only, 1GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. BSNL also offers Cricket PRBT, free PRBT and cricket SMS alert at no extra cost with STV 201.

The price hike isn’t a major one, but some users may not like this move from BSNL. PV 186 is one of the most popular ones from BSNL across all the circles, thanks to the data benefit of 56GB on offer. BSNL is known for revising the prepaid plans, especially the ones priced on the budget.

For example, the PV 186 used to offer 3GB data per day a few months ago for 24 days. The telco reduced the data benefit to 2GB per day and again increased the validity to 28 days. When BSNL launched the PV 186 a couple of years ago, it offered 2GB data per day which was increased to 3GB per day in between. The STV 199 was revised back in August 2019 and it is now getting a price hike- a very minimal one. BSNL never increases the prices of its prepaid plans; Instead, the telco reduces either the validity or benefits. So the price hike from BSNL comes as a surprise, but we can’t blame the telco as well considering its financial situation.