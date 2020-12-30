Vivo Y20A Goes Official in India With Snapdragon 439 SoC at Rs 11,490

Expanding the Vivo Y series of phones, the Vivo Y20A has been introduced in India today. The Vivo Y20A shares a lot of similarities with the Vivo Y20 and the Y20i smartphones which were launched in August this year. The Y20A comes with Snapdragon 439 chipset, unlike the other two phones which feature Snapdragon 460 SoC. Other key specifications of the Vivo Y20A are 5000mAh battery, 6.51-inch HD+ display, 3GB of RAM and a 13MP triple camera setup is present on the back. The phone will be available in a single variant for Rs 11,490. Vivo’s Y20A can be picked up via offline stores in India because the Y series is aimed at the offline market.

Vivo Y20A: Specifications and Features

The specifications of the Vivo Y20A are very identical to Vivo Y20 and Y20i smartphones. The handset flaunts a 6.51-inch Halo iView display with HD+ resolution and a teardrop notch on top. Vivo has added a gradient back panel and a rectangular camera module is present on the rear that houses the three camera sensors. The fingerprint scanner is integrated into the power button similar to other popular phones like the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 7.

Unlike the Vivo Y20 and Y20i devices, the newly launched Vivo Y20A comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion up to 256GB. The handset runs Funtouch OS 11 out of the box based on Android 10.

The Vivo Y20A has a triple camera system on the back comprising 13MP primary shooter, 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. An 8MP selfie camera has been added to the teardrop notch on Vivo Y20A. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a Micro USB port. The handset is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W charging.

Vivo Y20A: Pricing and Availability in India

Vivo confirmed the Y20A would be available in a single variant of 3GB+32GB for Rs 11,490. Interested customers can purchase the Vivo Y20A from January 2, 2021, across all major offline stores, online portals and Vivo’s e-store. The Y20A comes in Nebula Blue and Dawn White colour options. The Vivo Y20 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is available at Rs 12,990, whereas the 6GB+64GB model is available at Rs 13,990. The Vivo Y20i is available in a single 3GB+64GB model at Rs 11,490.