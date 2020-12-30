OnePlus 8T Incremental Update Includes Multiple Optimizations, OnePlus Store



OnePlus Technology, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer on Tuesday announced that it has started to “push the incremental rollout of a new OxygenOS update” for its OnePlus 8T across multiple regions including India. The company said that the update to its OnePlus 8T devices will include multiple optimizations such as enhancement to image quality on nightscape mode along with the November 2020, security patch. OnePlus in a forum post also said that the Indian users with the OnePlus 8T devices will have access to its dedicated OnePlus Store app with the new update.

OnePlus Seeds Incremental Update to OnePlus 8T

The new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T dubbed as version 11.0.6.7.KB05DA in the Indian region will also increase the fingerprint unlock success rates for “faster unlock speed.” The smartphone manufacturer in the forum post also highlighted that it has “optimized the experience of full-screen gestures” for the OnePlus 8T.

“Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience,” OnePlus said in the forum post.

Further, the new update for the OnePlus 8T is also said to fix a “small probability issue” that is said to have prevented photos from displaying in the gallery. Crucially, the update also said to fix an issue with the WiFi connection failing in “specific situation” along with enhancements to the “stability of communication.”

OnePlus Store App Now Available for OnePlus 8T in India

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Store app for the OnePlus 8T devices in India is said to aid users to “discover exciting members-only benefits” with the company highlighting that the app can also be uninstalled by the users.

“An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products,” OnePlus said in the forum post.

The company highlighted that the over-the-air (OTA) update will be “incremental” with only a “small percentage of users” receiving the update on Tuesday. OnePlus said that it will commence a “broader rollout” of the update in a “few days” time.