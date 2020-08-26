Vivo Y20 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5000mAh Battery and 18W Fast Charging Launches at Rs 12,990

India’ second-largest smartphone brand, Vivo, today announced two new smartphones in the country. Dubbed as the Vivo Y20 and Y20i, both the phones feature identical specifications. The Vivo Y20 series features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, triple AI rear camera setup and they are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform. Like all Vivo smartphones, the Y20 and Y20i follow the company’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and they are manufactured at Greater Noida facility. The Vivo Y20 will be available across online and offline channels starting August 28, 2020.

Vivo Y20 and Y20i: Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y20 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. It features a teardrop notch on top and Vivo is calling it as ‘Halo iView’ screen. The phone measures 164.41×76.32×8.41mm and weighs 192.3 grams. It is entirely constructed out of plastic.

Underneath, the Vivo Y20 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone rocks a primary 13MP primary shooter on the back, which is coupled with a 2MP bokeh camera and a 2MP macro camera. To the front, there’s an 8MP selfie shooter.

The Vivo Y20 runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 10.5 out of the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro USB port and FM Radio. Lastly, the phone comes backed by a 5000mAh battery along with 18W fast charge support.

Alongside the Vivo Y20, the Y20i also features similar specifications, but it comes with 3GB of RAM, instead of 4GB of RAM like the Y20. Also, the Y20i lacks 18W fast charge support and it may ship with a 10W charger inside the retail box. Rest of the specifications are very much identical on two smartphones

Vivo Y20 and Y20i: Pricing and Availability

The Vivo Y20 comes in a single variant- 4GB+64GB and two colour options- Obsidian Black & Dawn White. It is priced at Rs 12,990. The Vivo Y20i will also be available in a single 3GB+64GB model at Rs 11,490. The first sale of the Vivo Y20 will be on August 28, whereas the same for Y20i is scheduled for September 3. They can be purchased via all Vivo partner retail stores, Vivo India E-store, and other major e-commerce websites.