Sony Bravia X9000H Android TV Series Launched in India With 4K and HDR Support

Sony Bravia has become a very familiar TV brand for a lot of consumers around the world including India. Sony has come out with a new Bravia TV series in India. Name of the TV series is X9000H. It is an Android TV series which can support 4K and also has HDR support for enhanced visuals. There are two Smart TVs in the series of different sizes — 55-inch (KD-55X9000H) and 65-inch (KD-65X9000H). One of the cool features of these Smart TVs is that it can support 120fps frame rate so it will be very convenient for you when you play PlayStation 5 games with high graphics on the TV. Let’s take a look at both the Smart TVs and its Price

Sony Bravia X9000H Android TV Series Specifications

Smart TVs in this series will come with very posh design. Body of the Smart TVs is made of aluminium and the TVs come with a stylish metal stand. There is a full-array LED backlighting so that the customer can get better brightness and contrast when compared to the edge-lit LCD TVs. Then there is the 4K support at 120Hz refresh rate, but it is not available right away. For now, Smart TVs can only support up to 60Hz refresh rate. The 120Hz refresh rate support will come after some time through a firmware update (around the same time Sony launches the PlayStation 5).

Smart TVs also support HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG for enhanced viewing experience. For sound, there are speakers with a total sound output of 20W. But with the 65-inch model, the customers will get two additional speakers placed behind the screen. Both the Smart TVs run on Android TV and come with 16GB internal storage. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Ethernet, four HDMI ports, headphone jack, and two USB ports along with a few other ports as well.

Sony Bravia X9000H Android TV Series Price

There are two Smart TVs launched under the Sony Bravia X9000H Android TV series – 55-inch (KD-55X9000H) and 65-inch (KD-65X9000H). The 55-inch variant of the Smart TV is priced at Rs 1,09,990 and the 65-inch variant is priced at Rs 1,59,990. Sony Bravia X9000H Android TV series will sell through all major e-commerce, retail, and signature Sony stores in India.