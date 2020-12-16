BSNL Rs 199 Prepaid Recharge With 2GB Daily Data and 30 Days Validity Launched

Ahead of Christmas 2020, state-run BSNL has brought a new prepaid recharge of Rs 199. BSNL is still the only telecom operator to offer 2GB of data per day for under Rs 200 because private telcos are charging at least 25% more than the government-owned PSU for similar data benefit. Alongside announcing the new plan, BSNL also confirmed the removal of PV 186, which used to provide 2GB data per day for 28 days. The Rs 199 prepaid recharge replaces the PV 186, and it comes with two days of extra validity as well. The telco also revamped the Rs 998 plan to offer 3GB data per day instead of the earlier 2GB data per day benefit. The new Rs 199 plan and the revised Rs 998 plan will be effective starting December 24, 2020, according to Kerala Telecom. The PV 186 will not be available starting January 1.

BSNL Rs 199 Prepaid Recharge: What It Offers?

Talking about the PV 199 prepaid plan first, it offers a user 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling to any network capped at 250 minutes per day and 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 30 days. BSNL continues to limit the voice calls to 250 minutes per day even with the Rs 199 prepaid plan, which is underwhelming. But on the brighter side, the telco is offering 2GB daily data. Do make a note that the plan will be available for recharge across all the telecom circles starting December 24, 2020, because it is launched on the occasion of Christmas 2020.

As noted, BSNL is also getting rid of PV 186 which is currently offering 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. The PV 186 will not be available for the customers to recharge from January 1, 2020.

BSNL Rs 998 Prepaid Recharge to Offer 3GB Data per Day

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is also revising the Rs 998 prepaid recharge, and it is going to offer 3GB data per day starting from December 24, 2020. Currently, the plan is providing 2GB of data per day to the customers. The plan will be revised from December 24, and it will go back to its old benefits on March 23, 2021, because BSNL is introducing the change on a promotional basis.

The Rs 998 recharge is a data-only plan with 240 days validity and BSNL Tunes subscription that’s valid for 60 days. After the revision, BSNL’s Rs 998 recharge offers a whopping 720GB of data, up from the earlier 480GB of data benefit.

What do you think of this new Rs 199 plan from BSNL? Will you recharge it? Let us know by commenting below.