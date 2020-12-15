BSNL to Provide SIM Card for No Additional Charge Till January 1

BSNL is now providing users with a new SIM card without any additional charge till January 1, 2021

By December 15th, 2020 AT 5:00 PM
    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), in a limited time offer, is going to allow customers to purchase new SIM cards for free. The state-run telco has been quite creative with its offers in recent years yet hasn’t been able to attract a large number of subscribers simply because of no substantial 4G coverage around the country. However, the telco has understood the relevance of offering freebies to the users. Users can get Disney+ Hotstar Premium with its select broadband plans. Not only this, the telco has recently increased the speed of the internet, which users get after the fair usage policy (FUP) limit is reached with their broadband connection. Now, in another interesting move, the telco is offering the SIM card for free to its users. More details on the story ahead.

    BSNL Free SIM card Offer

    BSNL is offering users a free SIM card till the end of this year. The offer will be applicable for people who purchase their new connections in the period of December 17, 2020, to January 1, 2021.

    But again, there are terms and condition associated with this offer. To avail a free SIM card from BSNL, subscribers will have to get a First Recharge (FRC) plan of Rs 100 or more. If the person subscribes with the state-run telco within the 16 days of the offer period and gets a FRC of Rs 100 or more, he/she will get the SIM card absolutely for free.

    What’s worth noting here is that the SIM card doesn’t cost too much in the first place. Without the offer, the normal charge that the user would have to pay for the BSNL SIM card is Rs 20. So effectively, the user will be only saving Rs 20 under this offer from BSNL.

    It is not the first time that BSNL has rolled out this offer though. In fact, just last month, we reported that BSNL is giving the SIM card free to users who go for FRC of Rs 100 or more on their new connections. That offer was live for a 15 day period in November, from dates November 14, 2020, to November 28, 2020.

    Now BSNL has brought the same offer for 16 days back and has kept it live for the users till the end of the year.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

