Nokia 5.4 With Snapdragon 662, 6GB RAM, and 4,000mAh Battery Launched, Price & Specifications

Nokia has just launched the Nokia 5.4, and it is the latest device to be added in the Nokia 5 series. The device has a very similar Nordic design to what we saw with Nokia 3.4 and 2.4 launched a couple of months back. Nokia has claimed that Nokia 5.4 can run up to 2 days in one complete charge. There is a single whole-punch cut out at the top left of the display which houses the selfie camera. The Nokia 5.4 has launched powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Keep reading ahead to find out about the specifications and price of the device.

Nokia 5.4 Specifications

The Nokia 5.4 comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ display. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) device which will be running on Android 10 out of the box. Nokia has assured that the device will be receiving the Android 11 update quite soon.

Powering the Nokia 5.4 is Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC which is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup at the rear and a single front selfie camera.

The primary sensor at the back is a 48MP lens which also gets the LED flash module. At the front, there is a 16Mp primary sensor for video calling and clicking selfies. Connectivity options of the device include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack for wired earphone/headphone lovers, and a USB Type-C port for facilitating fast-charging.

For additional security, there is a fingerprint scanner mounted at the rear of the device just below the camera setup. What’s interesting to note is that the device comes with a battery of 4,000mAh and yet Nokia claims it can run up to 2 days.

Nokia 5.4 Price

Nokia 5.4 has launched for the European market for now. It has been announced in three different variants — 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+64GB. Nokia has only announced the price of the 4GB+64GB variant which is EUR 189 (approximately Rs 16,900). The price for the other two variants is yet to be announced by the Finnish smartphone manufacturer. The Nokia 5.4 will come in two colour options, namely Polar Night and Dusk. There is no word from the company on when it will launch the device for the Indian market.