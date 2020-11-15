New BSNL Users Can Avail Free SIM Card for a Limited Period

Alongside upgrading the entry-level broadband plans, BSNL also brought a new offer as part of which new users will get the SIM card for free. Almost all the telecom operator in India charge for new SIM cards, however, they do not disclose the amount and the charges are included in the First Recharge (FRC). Similar to private telcos, BSNL also charges a little amount for SIM cards. The state-run telco charges Rs 20 from every new customer for the SIM card. As part of a promotional offer, BSNL is issuing a free SIM card to every customer, but there is one condition which the user has to satisfy to be eligible for the offer. Also, it is a limited period offer valid for just 15 days.

BSNL New SIM Card Offer Detailed

As noted, BSNL usually charges Rs 20 for SIM card from every new customer. That’s changing for a limited period from November 14, 2020, to November 28, 2020. The offer is valid across all the telecom operations where BSNL is operating. A recent report stated that BSNL would soon become a pan-India operator as MTNL’s license is expiring in January 2021.

However, to be eligible for the offer, new customers will have to make a First Recharge (FRC) of a minimum of Rs 100. BSNL has a wide range of FRC plans which can be availed at the time of choosing the connection. New customers can head over any nearest BSNL retail store to get the connection along with the SIM card and they can also get the FRC done at the same time.

In other news, a recent Business Standard report stated that BSNL would soon start offering mobile services in Delhi and Mumbai circles as well. For the unaware, government-owned BSNL operates in 20 telecom circles, whereas MTNL operates in Delhi and Mumbai circles for now. Because MTNL’s license is expiring in early 2021, BSNL is said to take over the other two circles as well to become a pan-India operator.