BSNL Prepaid Users Can Get BSNL TV Subscription via These Plans

Indian telecom customers are now familiar with multiple OTT apps like Airtel Xstream by Airtel, Vodafone Play by Vodafone and JioTV by Jio. A few weeks ago, BSNL has also launched BSNL TV to compete with the rivals even though BSNL is kind of late in this OTT market. BSNL prepaid users can now enjoy unlimited movies on BSNL TV app that’s currently available only to its prepaid subscribers. BSNL TV is available with the following STVs- STV 97, STV 365, STV 399, STV 997, STV 998 and STV 1999. When it comes to providing OTT services, Reliance Jio is first on the list as the telco’s JioTV app is currently providing over 670 Live TV channels, followed by the JioCinema app that curates content from various top OTT service providers. BSNL TV is still in nascent stages, but we are expecting it to get better over the period of time.

BSNL TV is Currently Available Only to Prepaid Subscribers

BSNL hasn’t declared any reason behind not providing this service to postpaid customers. It’s now only available for prepaid customers. BSNL TV offers content in various regional languages such as Punjabi, Haryanvi, Hindi, Odiya, Bhojpuri, Bengali, etc. Unfortunately, there is no English content available right now. Moreover, the BSNL TV app doesn’t provide a Live TV service which is something users expect from an OTT app these days.

The BSNL TV is a 2.1MB app which is available on Google Play Store. It’s not available on the Apple App Store. After installing the app, if you have recharged one of that six STVs you will receive a username and OTP which will let you access the BSNL TV app. After logging with the username and OTP, just select your preferred language and enjoy your favourite content for free. There are a few bugs in which BSNL has confirmed that they will fix it in the future.

Having said that, we can surely say the BSNL TV is a no match to JioTV or Airtel Xstream apps. Nevertheless, the app will only get better over the period of time and BSNL will add more content partners as well to take on the private telcos.

If you are a BSNL user, do you like that OTT service from BSNL or isn’t your cup of tea? Let us know in the comment section below.