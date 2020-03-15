Tata Sky New Connection Prices Revised to Start at Rs 1,499

Highlights Tata Sky SD and HD new connection prices start at Rs 1,499

Tata Sky is currently offering five different types of STBs

Tata Sky has second cheapest STBs in the industry right now

DTH operator, Tata Sky, has been tweaking the new connection prices for a while now. Last month, we saw Tata Sky discontinuing its SD Set-Top Box for a while, making users choose the HD STB only. Later on, it brought back the SD Set-Top Box and increased the prices of both SD and HD STBs. The prices of both new SD and HD connection was reduced to Rs 1,399, however, it is now back to the old price of Rs 1,499. Yes, Tata Sky is now charging Rs 1,499 for both Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition (HD) connection. If we compare it with Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel is currently providing a new SD connection at Rs 1,100 and HD connection at Rs 1,300. So Tata Sky is second on the list when it comes new connection charges after Airtel Digital TV.

Tata Sky vs Airtel Digital TV: Which DTH Operator Has Cheapest New Connection Charges?

While Tata Sky is charging the most for an Android TV Set-Top Box compared to any other DTH operator, it is not the case with entry-level STBs. For example, Sun Direct is charging Rs 1,890 for an HD connection, while Dish TV and D2h charge Rs 1,590 and Rs 1,690 respectively for a new HD connection. Tata Sky, on the flip side, is currently charging Rs 1,499 for new customers for both SD and HD connections.

Since the prices of both SD and HD STBs are the same, we suggest you choose the latter and opt for an HD channel pack as well. Comparing the current charges with Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky loses the race by a slight margin. For example, new Airtel Digital TV users can get an HD connection at Rs 1,300 only, while an SD connection is being offered at Rs 1,100. That said, Airtel Digital TV also beats Tata Sky in the Android TV STB segment as the operator is providing the Airtel Xstream Box at Rs 3,999 only. Tata Sky Binge+ with Android TV 9 Pie and 4K support is available for new users at Rs 5,999.

Tata Sky Implements Trai NTO 2.0 Ahead of Other Operators

At a time when DTH and Cable TV operators are wondering whether to implement the new National Tariff Order 2.0 or not, Tata Sky went ahead and implemented the same at the end of February itself. Following Tata Sky was Airtel Digital TV which also applied Trai’s NTO 2.0 right on March 1. Later on, all the DTH operators followed the top DTH operator and already made required changes as per NTO 2.0.

All the DTH operators revised NCF charges and introduced new Multi TV prices, however, they are yet to modify bouquet packs. Nevertheless, the channel packs will be updated once the war between Trai and broadcasters settle down. Broadcasters are appealing against Trai in various local courts like Bombay HC, Kerala HD and Madras HD seeking relief from NTO 2.0 as they are just settling down from the changes made to the broadcasting sector in late 2018. We are not sure when the matter settles down between Trai and broadcasters, but once it happens, consumers will notice at least 14% reduced bills according to a recent survey.