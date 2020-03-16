Hathway Broadband 100 Mbps Freedom Plan Comes at an Effective Price of Rs 499

Highlights Hathway Broadband is providing annual subscription in majority of cities

The 100 Mbps broadband plan from Hathway costs Rs 499 per month

Maximum speeds offered by Hathway is 300 Mbps in Chennai

Hathway Broadband, which has been in the market for a while now, is providing speeds up to 300 Mbps in some cities. However, in the majority of those cities where Hathway is operating, the company is delivering up to 100 Mbps speeds. Similarly, Hathway Broadband’s 100 Mbps plan in Hyderabad is currently available at an effective price of Rs 499 per month. Hathway Freedom broadband plan can be availed for 12 months in Hyderabad at Rs 5,988, meaning the effective price of the plan becomes Rs 499 per month. Do make a note that the price mentioned above is excluding taxes so the overall cost will be slightly higher. The best part of Hathway’s Freedom plan is the unlimited data option. ACT Fibernet and other ISPs in Hyderabad are still having a FUP limit, but Hathway’s plans do not have anything as such.

Hathway 100 Mbps Broadband Plan: Benefits and Pricing Detailed

Hathway Broadband is giving a tough fight to ACT Fibernet, JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fibre in Hyderabad with affordable tariff plans. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) currently has broadband plans with at least 25 Mbps speeds and the maximum speeds offered by the company is 125 Mbps. Talking about the 100 Mbps broadband plan which is called Hathway Freedom plan, it costs Rs 599 per month is a subscriber chooses the plan under the monthly subscription model.

If a Hathway user chooses the same plan for six months, then the cost would become Rs 549 per month (Rs 3,294+taxes will have to be paid by the user). Lastly, the same plan for 12 months will be available at Rs 5,988 that becomes an effective price of Rs 499 per month.

Benefits of this Hathway plan include unlimited data without any FUP limit and up to 100 Mbps speeds. The prices mentioned above are excluding taxes.

Similarly, Hathway’s 125 Mbps plan aka Hathway Thunder plan is also available in monthly, half-yearly and annual subscriptions at Rs 649, Rs 3,594 and Rs 6,588 respectively. So the 125 Mbps plan from Hathway in Hyderabad comes at an effective price of Rs 549 per month if a user chooses it for 12 months. Another thing worth noting is the plans are available only to new customers joining Hathway Broadband for the first time. Existing customers are being provided with other broadband plans which are priced on the higher side.

Hathway Broadband vs Airtel Xstream Fibre Plans Compared

Talking about Airtel Xstream Fibre, it is currently offering four broadband plans of Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999 in Hyderabad with speeds of 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps and 1 Gbps. Unlike other cities where Airtel Xstream Fibre has a FUP limit, the four plans mentioned above come with unlimited data (3.3TB) in Hyderabad in a bid to take on the competition. Airtel is also providing the four plans in a long-term subscription model of up to 12 months. For example, if a customer chooses the Rs 999 plan for 12 months, then there will be a discount of 15%, and the same plan for six months come with a discount of 10%.

Effectively, the Airtel Xstream Fibre 100 Mbps plan for 12 months comes for under Rs 699 per month. Hathway still has the cheapest 100 Mbps in Hyderabad, however, Airtel Xstream Fibre plans come with additional benefits like Amazon Prime subscription, ZEE5 subscription and Airtel Xstream App membership at no extra cost.