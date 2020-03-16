Nokia C2 With 2800mAh Battery, Google Assistant Key and Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) Launched

Highlights The all-new Nokia C2 comes with 4G support

India launch likely to happen later this month

The phone packs a 5.7-inch HD+ screen, 2800mAh battery and single cameras on the front and back

Ahead of its much-awaited event this Thursday, HMD Global took wraps off the entry-level Nokia C2 smartphone that runs Android Go edition. The Nokia C2 will most likely be a successor to the Nokia 1 Plus that was launched at the start of 2019. HMD Global will likely launch at least three to four devices later this week and the Nokia C2 will be one amongst them. While the Finnish upstart company chose to reveal the specs of Nokia C2, it did not announce the pricing of the handset. The Nokia C2, being an entry-level handset, comes with an HD+ screen, 2800mAh battery, 1GB of RAM and it runs Android 9 Pie (Go Edition). Pricing details of the Nokia C2 will be available later this week and the phone will likely reach the Indian market as well.

Nokia C2: Specifications and Features

HMD Global is highlighting the 4G network connectivity option on the Nokia C2 since the company already launched a 3G variant of the same smartphone. Juho Sarvika, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, confirmed that the Nokia C2 with 4G support would reach select markets. The phone comes in two model numbers- TA-1233 and TA-1204. The Nokia C2 flaunts a 5.7-inch HD IPS LCD screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. It measures 154.8 x 75.59 x 8.85 mm and weighs 161 grams, thanks to the plastic material.

Underneath, the phone is powered by a 1.4Ghz quad-core Unisoc processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Since the phone runs Android 9 Pie (Go Edition), HMD Global has gone with just 1GB of RAM model. The handset also offers the option to expand storage via a dedicated microSD card slot.

As for the cameras, the Nokia C2 packs 5MP shooter on the front and a 5MP sensor on the rear side. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802/11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and Micro USB port is located on the bottom. Sensors include Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor and Accelerometer (G-sensor).

Much like other Nokia smartphones launched in 2019, the Nokia C2 also comes with a dedicated button for triggering Google Assistant. The phone comes in both single and dual-SIM card options. Lastly, it runs Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) and is backed by a 2800mAh battery. HMD Global has launched the device in two colour options- Black and Cyan.

Right now, we don’t have pricing details of the Nokia C2. We are expecting it to start at Rs 4,999 in India to compete the Xiaomi Redmi Go which is also an Android Go smartphone.