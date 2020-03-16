Vivo V19 Likely to Arrive With Snapdragon 712 SoC and 33W Fast Charging in India

Highlights The Vivo V19 is expected to launch in India next month

The V19 in India will sport different specs compared to the model that launched in Indonesia recently

A new report now says Vivo V19 will have Snapdragon 712 SoC underneath

Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo, is now rumoured to launch the Vivo V19 in India. The Vivo V19 was launched in Indonesia last week, however, a new report now suggests the Indian variant will have different specs. The Vivo V19 in India will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC underneath which we earlier saw on Vivo devices like the Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x. Other rumoured features of Vivo V19 include 4500mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, 48MP AI quad-camera setup, dual punch-hole cutout on the front and it will come with up to 256GB of storage. Alongside the Vivo V19, the company is also expected to launch Vivo V19 Pro which might pack the same dual punch-hole AMOLED screen and a primary 44MP camera on the front.

Vivo V19: Rumoured Specifications and Features

The latest 91mobiles report says the specifications of Vivo V19 Indonesian model will be different when compared to the Indian variant. The Vivo V19 in India will have a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a dual punch-hole cutout and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset will also offer an in-display fingerprint scanner thanks to the usage of AMOLED screen. Unlike the Vivo V19 in Indonesia which featured Snapdragon 675 SoC, the Indian model will make use of the Snapdragon 712 chipset. That said, both the Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 712 are dated chipsets right now. Vivo should’ve at least gone with Snapdragon 730 or 720G chipset, but again, this is just a rumour and nothing is confirmed officially.

The Vivo V19 will arrive in multiple variants with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The report also says the Vivo V19 will offer a dedicated microSD card slot.

Going by the same report, the Vivo V19 will offer a 48MP AI quad-camera setup on the back. The primary sensor could be the Sony IMX586, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Vivo V19 is said to have a 32MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The handset might run Android 10 out of the box and it will have a 4500mAh battery. Vivo is also said to be adding 33W Flash Charge 2.0 support to the V19.

The Vivo V19 is expected to start at Rs 24,990 in the Indian market which is on the higher side since the phone is said to feature Snapdragon 712 SoC.