MIUI 12.5 With Better Privacy, Super Wallpapers and More Announced, All to Know

Xiaomi yesterday announced the MIUI 12.5. The company said it comes with aesthetic and performance upgrades over the previous versions. There is also the addition of MIUI+, which will enable the devices to connect with computers. The MIUI 12.5 comes with better privacy features and introduces new super wallpapers, notification sounds, and haptics. The Notes app has also been upgraded to allow users to be more creative with what they record. Xiaomi has also named all the devices which are going to be receiving the update. Keep reading ahead to find out more.

MIUI 12.5 New Features

First of all, design-wise, MIUI 12.5 is lighter and faster than its previous versions. The operating system (OS) utilises 25% less power, resulting in longer battery life. Xiaomi also said that the number of system apps which can’t be uninstalled has been reduced to 9.

The computing power of MIUI 12.5 has been increased by 20 times than the rendering engine before. There are a set of new Super Wallpapers. These wallpapers are of Earth and Mars. They are also live wallpapers, so with time, they will keep changing their shade from day to night. Xiaomi has said that more new wallpapers will arrive for the MIUI in the first half of 2021.

The MIUI 12.5 comes with new notification sounds. These sounds are inspired by animals living in four habitats of the world: Australia, South America, the Arctic Circle, and East African Grassland. The system sounds are also inspired by natural elements such as water, sand, and wood. The haptics of the MIUI 12.5 has also been improved.

With the MIUI 12.5, Xiaomi has widened the scope of privacy for the users. The four areas where privacy has been improved is clipboard protection, browser, file storage, and location. The new system allows users to keep a log of all the apps crossing the line and reading all the copied contents.

The MIUI Notes will now allow users to generate brain maps (notes in chronology) and add quick mind notes. Further, there are new brushes with four different strokes in the Notes app. Lastly, the MIUI+ will enable users to connect their devices with their computers. With this, the users will be able to view mobile notifications and open apps through the computer screen. Also, they will be able to copy and paste text through the desktop.

Xiaomi also said that the MIUI Notes and MIUI File Manager would come with a PC like interface which will allow the users to edit the files or notes present in smartphones on the go through their desktops.

MIUI 12.5 Devices

Here are the 21 devices which are announced to be receiving the update: Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Pro 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Redmi K30S Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, Xiaomi Mi CC9e, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro. More devices are expected to be added to this list very soon.