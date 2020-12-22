Xiaomi Mi 10i Likely to Launch in India on January 5

Xiaomi India sent out media invites for a smartphone launch on January 5. The invite confirms the upcoming phone will have a 108MP camera and it could be the rumoured Xiaomi Mi 10i. Ever since Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in China, rumours are rife regarding the Mi 10i’s launch in India. The Mi 10i will just be a rebranded Redmi Note Pro 5G with a 108MP primary sensor on the back, Snapdragon 750G SoC and a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The Mi 10i already popped up on Google Play Console listings and Geekbench benchmarking website. If Xiaomi launches the Mi 10i in India on January 5, it will be the second phone with Snapdragon 750G SoC in the country, as the first phone with the said chipset is Moto G 5G.

Xiaomi Mi 10i India Launch: What to Expect?

Since the Mi 10i is widely expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, we have an idea of what to expect from the smartphone. The phone will rock a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate. At the heart of the phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will also be Xiaomi’s first mid-range smartphone to offer 5G support.

The USP of the Mi 10i, however, will be the 108MP quad-camera setup. The Mi 10i is the first mid-range smartphone to rock the 108MP primary camera sensor on the back. Other camera sensors on the rear include 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a couple of 2MP sensors. To the front, it has a 16MP snapper for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

The Mi 10i will likely boot Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. It will have a 4820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Xiaomi has added a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, so we can expect the same on Mi 10i as well.

The Mi 10i will be the first phone in India to launch under Rs 30,000 with a 108MP camera sensor. The cheapest phone in India with the said sensor is also Xiaomi’s Mi 10T that’s priced at Rs 39,999. We saw Motorola launching the Snapdragon 750G-powered Moto G 5G at Rs 20,999, but the inclusion of 108MP sensor on the Mi 10i means it will be priced around the Rs 25,000 mark. But again, these are just our thoughts, and we have to wait to see how aggressive Xiaomi gets in pricing the Mi 10i.