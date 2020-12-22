Lava BeU With Unisoc SC9863A SoC and Android 10 (Go Edition) Launched at Rs 6,888

Homegrown smartphone brand Lava has launched a new smartphone called ‘Lava BeU’ with Android 10 (Go Edition) OS. The Lava BeU is an entry-level smartphone taking on the likes of Redmi 9A, Realme C11 and Micromax In 1b smartphones. The smartphone comes powered by octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. We haven’t seen many brands using Unisoc SC9863A chipset, so it will be interesting to see how the Lava BeU performs in real life. Other key specifications of the handset include a 13MP primary camera on the back, 4060mAh battery and a 6-inch screen. The handset will be available for purchase via both offline and online channels.

Lava BeU: Specifications and Features

Starting with the display, the Lava BeU flaunts a 6.08-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 720×1560 pixels and 2.5D curved glass. The phone has a teardrop notch on top and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. At the heart of the phone is the 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chipset, clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The handset has IMG8322 GPU. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion.

As for the cameras, we are looking at a 13MP primary snapper on the back with f/1.85 aperture, LED flash, and a 2MP depth sensor accompanies the primary shooter. To the front of the phone is an 8MP shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back and it boots Android 10 (Go Edition) out of the box.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a Micro USB port that can be used for charging the smartphone and data transfer. Lastly, Lava has added a 4060mAh battery to the Lava BeU. The company did not reveal any fast charging support.

Lava BeU: Pricing and Availability in India

As we all know, Google made it mandatory for smartphone brands to use Android Go Edition on devices with 2GB of RAM and less. This is the reason why the Lava BeU runs Android 10 (Go Edition) software. This case is very identical to that of Micromax In 1b’s 2GB RAM variant that also runs Android Go Edition.

Lava will sell the BeU for Rs 6,888 and the handset can be picked up via online and offline stores soon. The company is also expected to launch more devices in the first week of January 2021.