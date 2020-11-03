Micromax Launches In Note 1 and In 1b, Price Starts at Rs 6,999

Micromax has just launched the In Note 1 and In 1b for the Indian market at entry-level prices and good features

By November 3rd, 2020 AT 12:50 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 3 Comments

    micromax-launches-in-note-1-in-1b

    Micromax has made its come back with a new sub-brand ‘In’ in the smartphone market of India. The company has just launched the ‘In Note 1’ and ‘In 1b’ for the Indian users. Both the devices are very price sensitive and look to offer maximum features to the users for very less. None of the devices supports 5G connectivity though. The company has claimed that the user will get a pure Android OS (operating system) experience with the devices and there will be no bloatware or ads. Along with this, both the devices will get guaranteed updates for the next 2 years. Let’s take a detailed look at the price, specifications, and availability of the devices.

    Micromax In Note 1

    The Micromax In Note 1 comes with a 6.67-inch ultra-bright FHD+ punch-hole display. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. There is a quad-camera setup at the rear of the device which features a 48MP AI primary sensor paired with a 5MP wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is Night Vision support also for clicking better pictures in low light. The front camera comes with a 16MP wide-angle sensor.

    There is a 5,000mAh battery inside the device which supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging as well. In Note 1 can support 5 GHz Wi-Fi connectivity which can deliver speeds of up to 1 Gbps. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security.

    In Note 1 will be available in two colours – Green and White. It will sell in two different variants with 4GB+64GB variant priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 12,499. The first sale of the device will start from November 24, 2020, exclusively from the website of Micromax and Flipkart.

    Micromax In 1b

    The Micromax In 1b will come with a 6.5-inch Mini Drop HD+ display. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 coupled with up to 4GB RAM. The device will feature a dual-camera setup in the rear where the primary sensor will come with a 13MP lens paired with a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies, there is an 8MP sensor at the front. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security.

    The In 1b will also feature a 5,000mAh battery which supports 10W fast-charging and reverse charging. The device will also come with a Type-C 2.0 USB port.

    In 1b will be available in three different colours with a metallic matte finish – Green, White, and Space Grey. The device will sell in two different variants as well. The first variant is 2GB+32GB priced at Rs 6,999 and the second variant is 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 7,999. The first sale of the device will start from November 26, 2020, exclusively from the website of Micromax and Flipkart.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    3 Comments
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Micromax Launches In Note 1 and In 1b, Price Starts at Rs 6,999

    Micromax has made its come back with a new sub-brand ‘In’ in the smartphone market of India. The company has...

    module-4-img

    Airtel Digital TV Adds 5 Channels Back on its Platform

    Airtel Digital TV, the third-largest direct-to-home (DTH) operator of India has added five channels back to its platform. The DTH...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Brings Back Voice Calling Limit to Prepaid Users, Revises STV 395

    After removing five prepaid STVs, BSNL is back again in the news with the revision of STV 395. With this...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Analyst Believes Vodafone Idea Just Hanging in There

    module-4-img

    Telegram to Enhance User Experience With Live Location 2.0, Multiple Pinned Messages and More

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Disappearing Messages to Delete Chats After 7 Days

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Will Not Hesitate in Raising Tariff Prices Ahead of Airtel and Jio