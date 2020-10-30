5 GHz Routers, Benefits and Things You Must Know About Them

5G routers can support dual-band connectivity - 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz which is beneficial for the users when it comes to the range of connectivity they get

By October 30th, 2020 AT 10:04 AM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    5ghz-routers-benefits-things-you-must-know
    5G routers are becoming quite popular amongst Indians now. The speciality about these routers is that they come with dual channels namely 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. Either of these channels can provide you with high-speed internet comfortably. These routers are also capable of handling gigabit-speed plans. While people are used to the 2.4 GHz router with the band providing good speeds, they are nothing like the 5 GHz routers. If you are unaware about what a 5G router is, keep reading ahead.

    What is a 5G Router?

    The dual-band routers come with two network channels, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. The 5 GHz channel is a relatively newer one and can provide faster speeds to the user. This is what a 5G router basically is. A 5G router is a one which can provide users with the option to connect to a 5 GHz channel. It is much faster than the 2.4 GHz band and is the ideal one to get if you need high-speed connectivity for your home.

    Benefits of 5 GHz Routers

    The thing with 2.4 GHz band is that the user can only get up to 600 Mbps speed using that. But with a 5 GHz router, that limitation is not there. With a 5 GHz band, you can get up to 1,300 Mbps speeds. So if you plan to get a gigabit-speed plan, then a 5 GHz band router is the ideal option for you.

    Another benefit of using a 5G router is that you don’t get network congestion. The 2.4 GHz band is a much common one when it comes to Wi-Fi routers, thus users will get more network congestion with it. But with the 5 GHz, it would be much less since it is still fairly new and a lot of people are yet to adapt to it.

    One other advantage of using a 5G router is that it has dual bands for connectivity. Thus the user can also use old devices which only support 2.4 GHz band connectivity.

    However, there is one limitation to the 5 GHz band. It is that its range of connectivity is fairly shorter than the 2.4 GHz. That is why it helps the user if they pick a router with dual-band connectivity. Whenever they are far from the router, they can connect to the 2.4 GHz band and when they are near the router, they can connect to the 5 GHz band.

    One thing that you should do is check if the Wi-Fi adapter of your device supports the 802.11a connectivity. Because without that, a 5G router is of no use. So if you want to upgrade to a 5G router right away, don’t shy away, it is the right time to do it.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    5 GHz Routers, Benefits and Things You Must Know About Them

    5G routers are becoming quite popular amongst Indians now. The speciality about these routers is that they come with dual...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Rs 1999 Prepaid Plan Against Long-Term Plans From Jio, Airtel and Vi

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) much recently extended the validity of its Rs 1,999 prepaid plan. Now the plan comes...

    module-4-img

    Vi Registers ARPU Increase, Data and Voice Consumption Falls

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Thursday reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020 with the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Gubbare and Vedantu Channels Now Added on Airtel Digital TV

    module-4-img

    BSNL 2G Spectrum License Yet to be Renewed

    module-4-img

    Analysts Believe Airtel 4G Subscriber Additions to be Ahead of Jio

    module-4-img

    LG Velvet and Wing Launched in India, Velvet Starts at Rs 36,990