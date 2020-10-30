5 GHz Routers, Benefits and Things You Must Know About Them



5G routers are becoming quite popular amongst Indians now. The speciality about these routers is that they come with dual channels namely 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. Either of these channels can provide you with high-speed internet comfortably. These routers are also capable of handling gigabit-speed plans. While people are used to the 2.4 GHz router with the band providing good speeds, they are nothing like the 5 GHz routers. If you are unaware about what a 5G router is, keep reading ahead.

What is a 5G Router?

The dual-band routers come with two network channels, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. The 5 GHz channel is a relatively newer one and can provide faster speeds to the user. This is what a 5G router basically is. A 5G router is a one which can provide users with the option to connect to a 5 GHz channel. It is much faster than the 2.4 GHz band and is the ideal one to get if you need high-speed connectivity for your home.

Benefits of 5 GHz Routers

The thing with 2.4 GHz band is that the user can only get up to 600 Mbps speed using that. But with a 5 GHz router, that limitation is not there. With a 5 GHz band, you can get up to 1,300 Mbps speeds. So if you plan to get a gigabit-speed plan, then a 5 GHz band router is the ideal option for you.

Another benefit of using a 5G router is that you don’t get network congestion. The 2.4 GHz band is a much common one when it comes to Wi-Fi routers, thus users will get more network congestion with it. But with the 5 GHz, it would be much less since it is still fairly new and a lot of people are yet to adapt to it.

One other advantage of using a 5G router is that it has dual bands for connectivity. Thus the user can also use old devices which only support 2.4 GHz band connectivity.

However, there is one limitation to the 5 GHz band. It is that its range of connectivity is fairly shorter than the 2.4 GHz. That is why it helps the user if they pick a router with dual-band connectivity. Whenever they are far from the router, they can connect to the 2.4 GHz band and when they are near the router, they can connect to the 5 GHz band.

One thing that you should do is check if the Wi-Fi adapter of your device supports the 802.11a connectivity. Because without that, a 5G router is of no use. So if you want to upgrade to a 5G router right away, don’t shy away, it is the right time to do it.