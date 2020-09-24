Reliance Jio Unveils In-Flight Connectivity Packs, Partner Airlines Listed

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India on Thursday unveiled three inflight connectivity packs said to be applicable on its 22 partner airlines. The inflight connectivity packs are priced in the range of Rs 499 to Rs 999 with a one day validity. The operator highlighted that the incoming calls are not permitted on the inflight connectivity packs and that the data speeds “may vary from airline to airline.” The operator has bundled data, SMS and outgoing minutes with its inflight packs, however, it was said that the voice services would be available only on select airlines. AeroMobile is said to be the aircraft roaming partner for Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio Introduces Inflight Connectivity Packs

The base level inflight connectivity pack priced at Rs 499 enables users to browse 250MB data along with 100 voice calls and 100 SMS.

Further, the operator unveiled a mid-tier pack priced at Rs 699 and a top-tier pack priced at Rs 999. The mid-tier pack carries over the SMS and voice benefits of the entry level pack but enhances the data limit to 500MB.

The top-tier pack enables users to browse up to 1GB data with the voice and SMS benefits identical to the entry level pack.

The operator highlighted that the one day validity on the inflight connectivity pack translates to a 24-hour period effective from the first usage at an aircraft roaming network as part of the service. However, the users will be charged for two days when the connecting flight is said to be equipped with a different aircraft roaming network as compared to the first flight.

The inflight connectivity packs are said to be prepaid but are also available to the postpaid users on a “pre-on-post” basis.

Reliance Jio Inflight Connectivity Packs Applicable on 22 Airlines

The operator highlighted that its inflight connectivity packs are applicable on its 22 partner airlines with the data, voice and SMS services said to be applicable on Air Serbia and Alitalia.

The users can also use the voice, SMS and data services on Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Egypt Air, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro wings, Kuwait Airways, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, SAS Scandinavian Airlines and SWISS. Uzbekistan Airways and Virgin Atlantic also enable Reliance Jio users with inflight connectivity packs to access all services such as data, voice and SMS.

Reliance Jio also highlighted that its users with inflight connectivity packs can access data and SMS services on Aer Lingus, Asiana Airlines, Cathay Pacific, EVA Air, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, TAP Air Portugal and Turkish Airlines.

It has to be noted that the inflight connectivity services would only be applicable on select routes and destinations of Reliance Jio’s partner airlines.