Meeting by Vu Video Conference Solution Announced by Vu Group

Vu Group today announced the launch of its new video conference solution dubbed ‘Meeting by Vu.’ With this move, Vu Group is extending its expertise into changing customer’ workstyles. We have seen the rise of demand for video conferencing apps and Vu Group is aiming to provide a robust offering to companies and general consumers. For the unaware, Vu Group is one of the leaders in premium 4K television segment in India. Meeting by Vu promises to make virtual meetings more realistic and lifelike. Meeting by Vu is available in three variants: Executive, Team and Conference. The pricing for the Indian market starts at Rs 1.25 lakhs.

Meeting by Vu: Features Detailed

According to the press release by Vu Group, the company will focus on delivering new-age technologies to both consumer lifestyle and business products. Meeting by Vu is said to offer the best of both worlds- the quality of traditional room-based solutions, and the ease of use and the flexibility of using video conferencing software like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Google Meet and any other video conferencing software that runs on Windows 10.

The Meeting by Vu product line-up combines large intelligent displays with a built-in Windows 10 PC, professional-grade cameras with advanced video processing DSPs and a sophisticated microphone and speaker system – all in a single package.

As mentioned above, Meeting by Vu is available in three variants: Executive, Team, and Conference. The Executive Edition is appropriate for solo professionals and business owners who are working from home. The Team Edition is better suited for groups of 4-6 people as it features a wide-angle camera that can fit more subjects into the frame. The Conference Edition is ideal for larger rooms and bigger teams as it offers a professional camera with 15x optical zoom and pan/tilt functions.

Vu Group will provide the consumers with a large screen Smart TV with the built-in computer powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD, Windows 10 and a wireless keyboard with a trackpad. Smart TVs can be opted in five screen sizes- 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch and 100-inch. Furthermore, Vu will offer the users several camera options that provide an 83° to 120° viewing angle all of which are 4K with autofocus.

While the Executive and Team edition cameras offer 4x digital zoom, the Conference edition camera features 15x optical zoom and pan/tilt functions, which comes in really handy. Furthermore, Meeting by Vu comes with disturbance-free audio capabilities with AI-based noise cancellation software that offers noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation. Other features include 4-way wireless screencasting and dual display support.

Lastly, Vu Group stated the pricing would range from Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh. However, individual pricing is yet to be revealed by the company. Meeting by Vu seems like a great option especially for business users.