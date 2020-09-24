Vi (Vodafone Idea) Unique Prepaid Plans that You Can Get Today

After rebranding Vodafone Idea to Vi, the telco has made some changes to its prepaid offerings as well. Not only the prepaid plans come with new benefits but some new plans have been added as well. One newly added prepaid plan is the Rs 351 work from home data add-on pack. It offers double the benefits of what Rs 251 work from home data add-on pack does. So now it becomes interesting to look at the prepaid plans from Vi and see the unique benefits which they are offering. Here is our list of unique prepaid plans from Vi that you can get today.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Unique Prepaid Plans

The first unique prepaid plan offered by the telco comes for Rs 405. This plan offers a validity of only 28 days. With the plan, the customers get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day along with 3GB data per day. What’s unique about this plan is that it offers customers an OTT benefit of ZEE5 Premium on top of MPL cash, and discounts whenever ordering from Zomato.

Coming to the second unique plan from Vi, you can go for the Rs 699 prepaid plan. This plan comes with a validity of 84 days. The unique offer about this plan is its double data offer. So under the offer, customers are getting 4GB daily data for 84 days. Along with that, there is unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with MPL cash and Zomato discount benefit.

Then there is the Rs 595 plan which comes with a validity of 56 days. This plan comes with 2GB daily data on top of unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. With this plan, the customers get the OTT benefit of ZEE5 Premium along with MPL cash and Zomato discounts.

The Rs 2,595 plan is another unique prepaid plan on offer from Vi. This plan comes with a validity of 365 days and offers customers 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. With this, the customers also get the OTT benefit of ZEE5 Premium and other benefits such as MPL cash and Zomato discounts.