Passengers Can Avail In-Flight Wi-Fi in India Now

Highlights Pilot-in command will give access of Wi-Fi to passengers

Passengers have to keep their devices in Flight mode

Government has not received any objections regarding the decision

Earlier, passengers were not able to use Wi-Fi while being in a plane. However, the government has released new aircraft rules in the official gazette on Saturday, which will be loved by passengers. Now passengers will be able to use Wi-Fi on flights on their smart devices. As per the new rules, if the passengers want to use internet services in flight, they have to take permission from the pilot-in-command. Also, the gadget on which the Wi-Fi will be enabled must be used in flight mode. In the new rules, the government has ignored the topic of allowing mobile communication which is a part of the draft rules published by the government last year.

Pilot-In Command Will Permit use of Wi-Fi

As per the sources of ETTelecom “The Pilot-in command may permit the access of internet services to on-board passengers upon their request through Wi-Fi which will be accessible on all smart devices such as laptop, smartphone, tablets, smartwatches and more. However, passengers must note that all smart devices must be kept in flight mode or airplane mode if they want to access internet services.

The latest notification states that the director general shall certify the aircraft for the usage of internet in flights through Wi-Fi onboard subjected to procedures as mentioned in the notification. With this decision, passengers will be able to browse the internet, which would help them relax and do their work while flying 35,000 ft above the sky.

Government Receives No Objection from Public

The final rules which were notified on Saturday marked that only pilot-in-command will have the power to give access to internet services to passengers through Wi-Fi. The final clearance will be given after the aircraft has landed and cleared active runaway, except when landing will take place in low-visibility areas which would be determined by the director-general. Also, the government has marked that they have not received any objections and suggestions to the new rule. Instead, passengers appreciate the draft rules by the government as they will be able to use internet services on board which would enhance their journey.