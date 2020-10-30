BSNL Rs 1999 Prepaid Plan Against Long-Term Plans From Jio, Airtel and Vi



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) much recently extended the validity of its Rs 1,999 prepaid plan. Now the plan comes with a validity of 425 days as compared to the 365 days it earlier offered. With the extended validity, this plan becomes more fruitful for the user. Thus it becomes interesting to see what Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) are offering compared to the Rs 1,999 plan from BSNL. So today, we are taking the Rs 2,595 plan from Vi, Rs 2,498 plan from Airtel, and Rs 2,121 plan from Jio and will compare these with the Rs 1,999 plan from BSNL. This is because these plans are closest to what BSNL is offering with the Rs 1,999 plan. Keep reading ahead to find out more about this.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Plan

The BSNL Rs 1,999 plan offers users 3GB daily data along with unlimited calling (250 minutes every day), and 100 SMS per day. Along with this, there are additional benefits such as an option to change the caller tune as many times as the user wants in addition to Lokdhum content for 365 days and EROS Now subscription for 2 months. The validity of this plan has changed to 425 days from the earlier 365 days.

Vi Rs 2,595 Plan

The Rs 2,595 plan from Vi offers users 2GB daily data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan also comes with additional benefits such as 1-year access to ZEE5 Premium, Vi Movies & TV in addition to assured cash bonus on MPL and discount on ordering from Zomato. Also, this plan now comes with the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer of Vi. The validity of this plan is 365 days.

Jio Rs 2,121 Plan

The Rs 2,121 plan from Reliance Jio comes with a validity of 336 days. With that, the users get 1.5GB daily data along with unlimited voice calling, 12,000 fair-usage-policy (FUP) minutes and 100 SMS per day. Users also get complimentary access to all the Jio apps with this plan.

Airtel Rs 2,498 Plan

The Rs 2,498 plan from Airtel offers users 2GB daily data and unlimited voice calling to any network within India. With that, the users also get a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, 1-year access to Shaw Academy, and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transaction. The validity of this plan is 365 days.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Plan the Clear Winner?

If solely looked at the number of benefits users receive, there is no doubt that BSNL’s Rs 1999 plan has won the race as it is cheap in comparison and offers more data. But the only issue is, it is 3G data while other operators offer their long-term plans with 4G data. Thus, if you are happy with still using 3G, you can go with the Rs 1,999 prepaid plan from BSNL to obtain maximum benefits.