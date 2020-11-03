Airtel Digital TV Adds 5 Channels Back on its Platform



Airtel Digital TV, the third-largest direct-to-home (DTH) operator of India has added five channels back to its platform. The DTH operator has a knack of adding and removing channels depending on multiple reasons; one of them being to enhance user experience. Airtel Digital TV users will now get the service of five channels removed earlier namely Sahara Samay, Sahara Samay Bihar, Sahara Samay MP, Sahara Samay UP, and Sahara Samay Rajasthan. More details on the story ahead.

Airtel Digital TV Brings Back Five Old Channels

Airtel Digital TV has brought back five of its old channels for the users. The first channel is ‘Sahara Samay’ and it is a free channel available for the users at channel number 330. The second channel added is ‘Sahara Samay Bihar’ which is also free and is available for the users at channel number 340.

Talking about the third channel added back, it is ‘Sahara Samay MP’ and it is also a free channel available at channel number ‘344’. The other two channels are ‘Sahara Samay UP’ and ‘Sahara Samay Rajasthan’ available at channel numbers 333 and 332 respectively. These both are also free for the users.

One thing to note here is that all the old channels added back are news channels and were removed by Airtel Digital TV earlier.

At the same time, Airtel Digital TV will also remove a new channel on November 13, 2020, called ‘Malai Murasu’. Currently, the operator is displaying a banner at the bottom of the screen alerting the users about the same.

Meanwhile, Airtel Digital TV much recently added ‘Vedantu’ to its platform and the channel is in the testing phase at the moment. There two ‘Vedantu’ channels are available at channel numbers ‘1666’ and ‘1667’. A lot of information is not currently available about the channels right now but it is assumed that these channels will help users in preparing for competitive exams such as JEE and NEET.

‘Gubbare’, a channel for children has also been added for the users and it is available at channel number ‘465’. It is however not a free channel and the users will have to pay Rs 0.65 for its subscription.