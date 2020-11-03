BSNL Brings Back Voice Calling Limit to Prepaid Users, Revises STV 395

After removing five prepaid STVs, BSNL is back again in the news with the revision of STV 395. With this revision, BSNL brought back the voice calling limit which it used to have on prepaid plans a couple of years ago. The revised STV 395 will have a limit of 3000 on-net minutes and 1800 off-net minutes. This is down from the unlimited voice calling benefit the telco has been offering till October 31. The STV 395 also offers 2GB daily data benefit for 71 days and it remains the same even after the latest revision. The new revision has been effective across all the circles where BSNL is offering the STV 395. Continue reading to know more about the revised STV 395 in detail.

BSNL STV 395 Revised: New Benefits Detailed

The STV 395 from BSNL will now offer free 3000 on-net minutes and 1800 off-net minutes. Earlier, the same STV 395 used to ship with unlimited voice calling, however, the telco used to cap at 250 minutes per day. After the free minutes, all the voice calls will be charged at 20 paise per minute. This is an interesting move from BSNL as private telcos Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit. Reliance Jio is capping the off-net voice calling minutes and charging six paise per minute.

BSNL is also offering 2GB data per day with the STV 395 and the validity of the plan remains unchanged at 71 days. The revised STV 395 is already effective across all telecom circles except Mumbai and New Delhi where MTNL is providing telecom services in place of BSNL.

As always, BSNL did not provide the exact reason behind bringing back the voice calling FUP limit. It is said to see BSNL even limiting the on-net voice calling with STV 395. A limit of 3000 BSNL to BSNL minutes for 71 days will surely irk the BSNL users who recharge this plan regularly. What do you think of this move from BSNL? Let us know by commenting below.