BSNL ‘BOSS’ Web Portal to Allow Broadband Subscribers Purchase Bundled Devices

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new web portal called ‘BOSS’. BOSS stands for ‘Bundle Offer System Simplified’. It will become a place for the subscribers where they can come and purchase different services of BSNL in a single bundle. The state-owned telco has been announcing attractive offers and new initiatives for the subscribers which include the new broadband plans and upgraded benefits on the old plans. BOSS portal will avail products such as Google Nest Mini/Google Nest Hub for the subscribers. More on the story ahead.

BSNL BOSS New Online Platform for Users to Purchase Services

As per a KerelaTelecom report which is also verified by TelecomTalk, BOSS will allow subscribers to purchase long-term plans in addition to the bundled products/devices. Subscribers can visit the platform of BSNL BOSS to check out available device bundled offers. Depending on his/her needs, the subscriber can choose a particular plan and device and then pay the advance yearly rental along with the bundling fee.

BOSS portal will initially be launched for the existing bundle offer from BSNL which is with the following devices — Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub. When the users purchase a long-term broadband plan from BSNL, they can avail the Google devices shipped with the bundle for a discounted price.

BSNL will be using the same portal to reflect and offer all the upcoming device bundles as well. The state-owned telco has plans to launch many attractive bundles and offers for their subscribers in the upcoming months through the web portal BOSS. The URL for the BSNL BOSS website is ‘https://bsnloffers.bsnl.in/.’

Much recently, in a bid to make its fibre offerings more attractive, BSNL revamped its broadband plans across multiple cities in the country. Now the operator is offering 4TB (4,000GB) data with its top-tier plans. One thing that BSNL is yet to offer its subscribers is a 1 Gbps plan. The telco is offering a maximum of 300 Mbps speed to the users with its ‘Fiber Ultra’ plan.