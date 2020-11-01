Vi RedX Plan Continues to Offer More Benefits to Users Than Airtel, Jio Plans



The postpaid plans have become quite popular amongst users for multiple reasons including the benefits they come with. In late September, Reliance Jio introduced its ‘Postpaid Plus’ plans and now offers plans ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 1499. Even though Jio provides the maximum benefit to its users with its prepaid plans, it falls a little behind in its postpaid offerings when compared with the Vi (Vodafone Idea) postpaid plans on select elements. Bharti Airtel also provides multiple postpaid plans to its users. Today, we are taking the Rs 1099 postpaid plan from Vi and compare it with the most expensive offerings from Jio and Airtel.

Vi Rs 1,099 Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering users a Rs 1099 postpaid plan called REDX. The postpaid plan targeted at individual users comes with multiple benefits. The most basic benefits are unlimited data and unlimited calling to any network within India. For ISD calling to US and Canada, users will have to pay 50 paise per minute and for UK Rs 3 per minute with the REDX plan. All the REDX plan users also get premium customer service from the operator.

The over-the-top (OTT) benefits include Netflix worth Rs 5988 per year, Amazon Prime Membership worth Rs 999 per year, and endless entertainment with Vi Movies & TV app. There are travel privileges included with the RedX plan as well. The users get a 7 days iRoam pack worth Rs 2999 once in a year and access to domestic and international airport lounge 4 times a year (including 1 international).

Airtel Rs 1,599 Postpaid Plan

Airtel is offering a Rs 1599 postpaid plan to the users. This plan from Airtel ships with unlimited data and unlimited calling. The users also get 100 SMS per day along with a free subscription of Amazon Prime for one year. There are Airtel Thanks rewards such as Airtel Xstream Premium, Handset protection amongst other benefits included with the plan as well. Unlike RedX plan, the top-tier plan from Airtel offers 1 regular SIM card and 1 free family-add on SIM card. The users also get 200 ISD minutes and 10% discount on IR packs.

Jio Rs 1,499 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 1499 postpaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with the benefit of 300GB free data and after that, the user needs to pay Rs 10 for every GB of data that he/she consumes. The operator also offers data rollover facility up to 500GB. Jio highlights that the users can use the plan for individual connection or add two family members to its plans. The users get unlimited calling and SMS with the plan. Talking about the OTT benefits, the users get a free subscription of Netflix Mobile, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP along with a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps. The Rs 1499 JioPostpaid Plus plan also offers 5GB high-speed data and 500 minutes incoming and outgoing to users roaming in the USA. Further, the Rs 1449 Jio postpaid plan offers 1GB high-speed data 300 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to the users roaming in UAE.

Conclusion

It is very clear that Vi is not only offering a cheaper postpaid plan but is also offering several more benefits with it. Compared to the Vi plan, both Jio and Airtel are much more expensive and the OTT benefits included are also not that attractive. The postpaid plan from Vi also focuses on the needs of the travellers whereas Jio falls slightly behind while Airtel lags in this particular aspect.