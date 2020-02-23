BSNL Offers Google Nest Mini and Nest Hub for Rs 99 and Rs 199 to Broadband Customers

Highlights Google Nest Mini is available for Rs 99 per month for broadband users with Rs 799 and above plans

Google Nest Hub is available for Rs 199 per month for broadband subscribers with Rs 1999 and above plans

BSNL is introducing these offers on a promotional basis for 90 days

State-owned telecom operator BSNL is offering Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub smart devices at discounted prices of Rs 99 and Rs 199 per month for its broadband customers who opt for the annual payment of select broadband plans. The limited offer is applicable for a promotional period of 90 days starting from February 18, 2020, in Chennai circle. This is a huge discount for Google’s smart device range that is currently priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999 for regular customers in the market. BSNL is not known for launching such offers, but the telco takes on JioFiber which is also providing hardware accessories like Bluetooth speaker, HD TV and more on long-term plans.

How to Get Nest Mini and Nest Hub for Rs 99 and Rs 199 per Month?

The BSNL DSL or Bharat Fibre customers can subscribe to the bundle only through the company’s online portal by paying the annual subscription in advance. Currently only BSNL customers in Chennai circle are eligible for this discount.

BSNL-Google Nest Mini Offer Detailed

BSNL broadband users subscribed to annual payment option of broadband plans with fixed monthly charges of Rs 799 and above are eligible for Google Nest Mini smart speaker. The users will have to pay one-time usage charges of Rs 1,287 (Rs 99 per month for 13 months) to get the Nest Mini.

The Google Nest Mini is a second-gen smart speaker launched in November 2019. The device comes with a stronger bass effect than its predecessor. It is available in Chalk and Charcoal colour options. Google’s smart speaker Nest Mini starts from Rs 4,499 and the device is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 3,999.

BSNL-Google Nest Hub Offer Detailed

BSNL broadband users subscribed to annual payment option of broadband plans with fixed monthly charges of Rs 1,999 and above are eligible for Google Nest Hub. The customers will have to make a one-time payment of Rs 2,587 (Rs 199 per month for 13 months) to get this smart display.

The Google Nest Hub is a smart display cum speaker that features a 7-inch touchscreen panel on the front with EQ light sensor and two far-field microphones and a full-range speaker at the back. Google’s Nest Hub starts at Rs 9,999 and the device is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 8,999.