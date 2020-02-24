Tata Sky Multi TV Connection Prices Will Become Affordable After Trai NTO 2.0

Highlights Tata Sky is currently charging full NCF of Rs 153 from every Multi TV users

The DTH operator will be able to charge only 40% as NCF as part of Trai's NTO 2.0

The National Tariff Order 2.0 by Trai will become effective on March 1

Tata Sky always terms itself as a premium DTH operator in India. While the service provider is providing the cheapest Set-Top Boxes in the industry, that is not the case when it comes to channel connections. Compared to all the DTH operators, Tata Sky is charging the most for every Multi TV connection. After the new Trai tariff regime, Tata Sky made changes to its Multi TV policy. In fact, the operator removed the old Multi TV policy entirely and came up with a new service called ‘Room TV.’ As part of the new service, Tata Sky is charging full Rs 153 NCF even for secondary connection holders. The sector regulator Trai gave the decision to operators itself whether to provide any discount on NCF for Multi TV connections. Dish TV and Airtel Digital TV went after luring users with reduced NCF for Multi TV connections, but Tata Sky went after generating revenue from the same. Trai’s National Tariff Order 2.0 will bring much-needed changes to Tata Sky’s Multi TV policy.

Tata Sky Can Charge Only 40% as NCF from Multi TV Users

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) stated that the operators could only charge 40% as NCF for Multi TV connections. The 40% NCF will be calculated based on the primary connection’ NCF. For example, if a customer is paying Rs 153 as NCF for primary connection, then the NCF for secondary connection will be 40% of the same.

Since Trai is planning to offer all the 200 FTA channels under the base slab of Rs 153 itself, the Multi TV charges for every connection will be around Rs 64 only. This means Tata Sky can only charge Rs 64 as NCF from Multi TV users.

Current Tata Sky Multi TV Charges Detailed

In June 2019, Tata Sky fully scrapped itself Multi TV policy and came up with a new service called ‘Tata Sky Room TV.’ This service from Tata Sky arrived with some key changes which users have been asking for years. For example, Room TV allowed secondary connection holders to choose channel pack of their own, instead of just mirroring the channels from the primary connection. But sadly, Tata Sky started charging full NCF of Rs 153 even from Multi TV users at the expense of individual channel selection.

Once the new Trai NTO 2.0 rules become effective on March 1, it will be interesting to see how Tata Sky responds to the changes proposed. Right now, the NTO 2.0 implementation is in jeopardy as broadcasters are heavily opposing the price changes proposed by Trai. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for February 26 on Bombay HC and February 28 in Kerala HC. NTO 2.0 is said to make channel subscriptions affordable by up to 14%.