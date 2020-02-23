JioPhone Users Get 2 Shorter Validity Plans of Rs 49 and Rs 69: Here’s What They Offer

Highlights Reliance Jio brings two new Shorter Validity plans to JioPhone users

The plans come with 14 days validity and 250 non-Jio minutes

Reliance Jio continues to offer All-in-One plans to JioPhone users

Alongside revising the long-term prepaid plans for prepaid users, Reliance Jio also launched two ‘Shorter Validity’ plans of Rs 49 and Rs 69 for JioPhone users. The two plans come bundled with off-net minutes, basic data benefit and 14 days validity. The Mukesh Ambani-led telco continues to offer other JioPhone plans like Rs 75, Rs 99, Rs 153 and long-term recharges like Rs 297 and Rs 594. The monthly base JioPhone plan is still the Rs 75 one as the newly launched shorter validity plans come with just 14 days of validity. The two new plans are already available for recharge to JioPhone users. We are not expecting the new JioPhone plans to create a stir in the market as the validity is on the lower side compared to what Jio used to offer in the past. Continue reading to know more about the JioPhone Rs 49 and Rs 69 Shorter Validity plans in detail.

JioPhone Rs 49 Shorter Validity Plan Launched: Check Benefits

Reliance Jio used to offer Rs 49 plan to JioPhone users in the past, but it removed the same after the tariff revision in December 2019. The same plan has now made a comeback with half validity. Benefits of the JioPhone Rs 49 plan include unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 250 non-Jio minutes, 2GB of 4G data and 25 SMSes, valid for a period of 14 days. As you can see, the benefits of the new Rs 49 plan and the previous Rs 49 plan are almost similar, but the validity has been cut by half.

JioPhone Rs 69 Shorter Validity Plan Launched: Check Benefits

Moving onto the Rs 69 JioPhone plan, it is a brand new plan that ships with the same Jio to Jio unlimited voice calling, 250 non-Jio minutes, 25 SMSes and the data benefit will be 7GB. The validity of the plan is also 14 days from the date of recharge. As noted, both the Rs 49 and Rs 69 JioPhone plans are already available for recharge via the MyJio app and other third-party recharge portals like Paytm and Freecharge.

Other JioPhone Plans Detailed

Reliance Jio did not make any changes to the Jio All-in-One plans for JioPhone users. The Rs 75 JioPhone All-in-One plan comes with 0.1GB of 100MB data per day, Jio to Jio unlimited voice calls, non-Jio FUP minutes of 500 and 50 SMSes, valid for 28 days. On the other hand, the Rs 125 JioPhone All-in-One pack comes with 500MB data per day, 300 SMSes, Jio to Jio unlimited calls and non-Jio FUP minutes of 500, valid for 28 days.

The Rs 155 JioPhone All-in-One plan comes with 1GB of 4G data per day, 100 SMSes per day, unlimited on-net voice calling and 500 minutes of off-net calls for a month. Lastly, the Rs 185 All-in-One JioPhone plan ships with 2GB data per day, the same unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, 500 minutes of calls to non-Jio numbers and 100 SMSes every day for 28 days.

There’s also the Rs 153 pack which comes with 1.5GB data per day for 28 days, unlimited on-net calling and 100 SMSes every day for 28 days, but the company is not including any off-net voice calling benefit, and customers will have to rely on the IUC Top-Up vouchers which start at just Rs 10.