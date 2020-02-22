In a Bid to Beat Jio, Bharti Airtel Offering Extra 500GB Data Every Month to New Broadband Users

Highlights New Airtel Broadband users get 500GB extra data every month

The offer is available only in Chennai city right now

Airtel Xstream Fibre also offering unlimited data on long-term broadband plans

In a bid to outcome Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel has now introduced a new offer to broadband users in Chennai city who are looking to join the ISP. New Airtel broadband users will get 500GB data every day on top of the regular plan’s data benefit. After the revision at the end of 2019, Airtel Xstream Fibre is offering just four broadband plans in majority of the cities. The four plans in question are Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999. All the new customers choosing any of the plans will be eligible for 500GB extra data offer. At the moment, we don’t have any information on how many months the extra data benefit will be offered. Also, the offer is valid only in Chennai right now and it will end after two days. With this offer, the base plan comes with 650GB per month at Rs 799.

Airtel Brings Extra Data Offer for New Broadband Users

In the past, we have seen Bharti Airtel providing Rs 1,000 off for new users, and now, the ISP has now come up with a new offer. New Airtel Xstream Fibre customers in Chennai city will be eligible for the offer. The company is offering 500GB extra data with all the broadband plans and this move will surely put Reliance Jio under a lot of pressure.

For example, if you are choosing the Airtel Entertainment broadband plan priced at Rs 999, then the overall data benefit, including this offer per month will become 800GB. The Rs 999 plan usually ships with just 300GB data per month. The Rs 1,499 broadband plan from Airtel Xstream Fibre offers a total of 1000GB or 1TB per month. The offer will expire in two days from now, and it is only available in Chennai right now.

Airtel Xstream Fibre Also Offering Unlimited Data With Long-Term Plans

A few days ago, we reported that Airtel Xstream Fibre users in the same Chennai city are getting an option to choose long-term plans. The speciality of these long-term plans will be the unlimited data benefit. For the unaware, Airtel Xstream Fibre has FUP limit on Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 broadband plans, so if a customer chooses any of these plans for six months, then unlimited data will be provided. The Rs 799 plan offers 100 Mbps speeds, Rs 999 plan ships with 200 Mbps speeds, Rs 1,499 comes with 300 Mbps speeds, and lastly, the Rs 3,999 is the only 1 Gbps broadband plan from Airtel.