JioFiber and Airtel Broadband Share the Rs 3,999 Plan But Other Plans Differ

Bharti Airtel and JioFiber do not have any other similar priced broadband plan apart from the Rs 3,999 broadband plan

By January 27th, 2020 AT 6:30 AM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Broadband
  • JioFiber
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment
    Highlights
    • Both the broadband portfolios start with 100 Mbps speed
    • Airtel is offering Amazon Prime subscription with its broadband plans
    • The JioFiber subscribers get Hotstar, SonyLIV and more apps

    When we look at the JioFiber and the Airtel Broadband portfolio, one thing becomes clear to us – both of these operators are not fighting for the same customers. While Bharti Airtel’s broadband plans start at Rs 799, JioFiber’s plans begin at the monthly rental of Rs 699. The offerings which these operators provide at these price points also differs. Not only this, but the additional offerings which these telcos throw in the plans also are different. So, is there any price point where both Bharti Airtel and JioFiber hit the same spot? Yes, there is, and it is the only one. While JioFiber has a higher plan which goes beyond the Rs 3,999 price point. This plan is the one which ends the Bharti Airtel portfolio. So, this begs the question, how do the various plans in the different price ranges compare for JioFiber and Airtel Broadband, and if it is even worth comparing them at all.

    airtel-jiofiber-rs3999-broadband-plan

    Broadband Plans Below Rs 1,000

    First, let’s look at the price range of Rs 1,000 or lower. In this price bracket, Bharti Airtel has two broadband plans which include the Rs 799 broadband plan and the Rs 999 broadband plan. Even Reliance Jio has two broadband plans in this price bracket, but they differ in pricing. The first plan is the Rs 699 broadband plan, and the next is the Rs 849 broadband plan.

    The Bharti Airtel Rs 799 broadband plan actually ships what the JioFiber Bronze plan ships for Rs 699. The subscribers of these plans get 150GB data in total with up to 100 Mbps of speed. While in the case of Airtel Xstream Fibre, you get access to Airtel Xstream app, in case of Reliance Jio, you get access to JioCinema and JioSaavn application. The Rs 849 broadband plan, simply ships more data with the same 100 Mbps speed.

    Broadband Plans Below Rs 3,999

    Under this price tag, JioFiber has two broadband plans which include Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,499 plans. These two JioFiber plans offer 250 Mbps and 500 Mbps speeds respectively. It is worth noting that these speed options are not even available in the Airtel Broadband portfolio. In the case of Airtel, the subscribers just have the Rs 999 broadband plan offering up to 200 Mbps speed and 300GB data and a Rs 1,499 plan with up to 300 Mbps speed and 500GB data. There is no option of 500 Mbps speed for Airtel Broadband customers.

    However, there is one unique thing which the Airtel subscribers enjoy, and that is the unlimited data option. For Rs 299 per month, the Airtel broadband subscribers can extend their data limit to get unlimited data on their plan. For example, combined with the Rs 799 broadband plan, the subscribers can get unlimited data with 100 Mbps speed.

    Rs 3,999 Broadband Plan

    The difference between the plans fades away with the Rs 3,999 broadband plan, wherein both operators offer the 1 Gbps speed. While the JioFiber connection offers 2,500GB of data to the customers, the Bharti Airtel broadband customers get 3,300GB of data per month. While Airtel Broadband customers get access to applications like Amazon Prime Video and Airtel Xstream, JioFiber customers get SonyLIV, Hotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT and more. JioFiber also offers a Rs 8,499 broadband plans to the subscribers in which it ships 5,000GB data for the same 1 Gbps speed.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

    1
    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    1 Comment threads
    0 Thread replies
    0 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    1 Comment authors
    d5aqoep Recent comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    d5aqoep
    d5aqoep

    Airtel clearly wins when it comes to lower plans. But MTNL Delhi wins by a far greater margin.

    Vote Up10Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Poco X2 Launching Next Week Is a Gaming Phone With 120 Hz Refresh Rate

    The new release by Poco, which is probably around the corner, has been the new chatter in town. Until now,...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Rs 269 Prepaid Recharge Offers 56 Days Service Validity on Budget

    Vodafone has been launching new prepaid plans to provide more recharge options to the users. After the tariff hike in...

    module-4-img

    Mysterious Motorola Phone With Stylus and Punch-Hole Display Pops Up Online

    Motorola recently launched its first-ever handset with a pop-up selfie camera and the company seems to be a preparing a...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 Receive Price Cut of Rs 3,000 and More Each

    module-4-img

    New Airtel Xstream Box Users Can Avail Google Nest Mini at Rs 1,699

    module-4-img

    Poco to Launch its Next Smartphone in February, But It Will Not Be Poco F2

    module-4-img

    Realme X2 Pro Would be First to Receive Wi-Fi Calling Feature Followed by Other Phones