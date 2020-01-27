Mysterious Motorola Phone With Stylus and Punch-Hole Display Pops Up Online

Highlights The Motorola stylus phone could be called Moto G Stylus

It might be a mid-range device falling under Moto G series

The phone is seen sporting a punch-hole display on the front

Motorola recently launched its first-ever handset with a pop-up selfie camera and the company seems to be a preparing a new phone with stylus support. We haven’t seen Motorola launching stylus phones in a while, however, it’s all set to change in the coming days. Tipster Evan Blass revealed an official render of the upcoming Motorola phone with stylus support. While there is no official information from Motorola, rumours say the phone could be named as Moto G Stylus. The handset was also spotted on the Canadian government website very recently, so the launch is very much on the cards. Because the phone is termed as Moto G Stylus, we may see it offering mid-range specs and not compete with the high-end Samsung Galaxy Note series which also ship with a stylus called S-Pen.

Moto G Stylus to Launch Soon: What You Need to Know

Motorola hasn’t had a greatest of years in recent times as the competition from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Asus and Huawei has grown globally. The company also launched very limited products in 2018 and 2019 which did not help it either. In 2020, we might see Motorola launching several smartphones and it will also return to the flagship segment after the dismissal of Moto Z series. According to Evan Blass, the Motorola Edge+ could be the first flagship smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand this year. It also confirmed to bring smartphones with Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 765 chipsets later this year.

Coming back to the Moto G Stylus, it will be the brand’s first phone with a stylus support bearing model number- XT2043-4. The handset was already spotted on Government of Canada’s Radio Equipment List (REL) website, which was very soon followed by US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). While Motorola did not announce any official launch date, we are expecting the handset to go official at the MWC 2020 tech show since the phone has been leaked in full.

Going by the leaked render, we can confirm the Moto G Stylus will also feature a punch-hole display. If the brand goes with an AMOLED screen, we will also get to see an in-display fingerprint scanner as well on the front. The Moto G Stylus features a full-screen display along with a similar design as the Motorola One Power. Hardware details of the Moto G Stylus remain unknown at the moment.

Motorola Needs Something Spectacular to Get Back the Lost Market Share in India

Motorola used to be amongst the top smartphone brands in India until 2017. However, the brand’s strategy to increase the prices of Moto G series has hit it very hard. At a time when companies like Xiaomi, Honor and Asus started getting aggressive in the mid-range and budget segments, Motorola went onto chart a new offline strategy, which of course backfired badly. Over the last few months, we have seen Motorola trying its best to get into the Indian market with phones like Motorola One Action, One Vision, Moto G8 Plus and so on.

However, the Indian mid-range smartphone segment is being dominated by Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme right now. The resurgence of Realme even phased out Asus from the competition and we already know what Honor went through over the last eight months. Motorola may bring its Moto G9 and even several Motorola One phones to the Indian market this year, but it needs something spectacular to succeed in the world’ second-largest smartphone market.