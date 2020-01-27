Vodafone Rs 269 Prepaid Recharge Offers 56 Days Service Validity on Budget

Highlights Vodafone Rs 269 prepaid recharge offers 56 days of service validity

The plan is currently available only in select circles

Vodafone has been coming up with new prepaid plans every week

Vodafone has been launching new prepaid plans to provide more recharge options to the users. After the tariff hike in December 2019, telcos have reduced the overall prepaid plan count by a huge margin, but slowly, they are bringing back the old denominations. We have seen both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea launching the popular Rs 558 prepaid plan recently. Airtel, which was lagging behind Vodafone and Reliance Jio, even introduced Rs 379 prepaid pack with 84 days validity benefit. Vodafone has been the leader when it comes to providing long validity at lower denominations. For example, the UK-based telco used to offer Rs 299 plan with 70 days validity before the tariff revision. And now, the telco has a Rs 269 prepaid recharge which ships with 56 days of service validity. Continue reading to know more about the Rs 269 recharge from Vodafone in detail.

Vodafone Rs 269 Prepaid Plan: Benefits Detailed

Before moving into the benefits, the Rs 269 prepaid plan from Vodafone is available only in select circles at the moment. Vodafone Idea prepaid users can download the respective operators’ self-care apps to check the availability of the plan in their circle. Alternatively, they can even check out the same on the official website. The Rs 269 prepaid recharge ships with unlimited voice calling benefit to any network within India, 4GB of data and 600 SMSes for a period of 56 days. Other benefits of the plan include Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. Do make a note that the ZEE5 subscription will not be provided individually like Airtel Thanks Platinum tier benefit. Instead, the Vodafone Play app offers all the ZEE5 Premium cost at no extra cost to the users.

As you can see, the Rs 269 plan offers 56 days service validity and it’s the cheapest plan in the company’s portfolio to provide such long-term validity under Rs 300. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are not providing any such prepaid plan to the users at the moment. We are expecting Airtel to come up with a similar plan in the coming weeks, but Jio may never launch 56 days validity plan under Rs 300. Already, the Mukesh Ambani-owned telco has a Rs 329 prepaid recharge which offers benefits for 84 days on a budget. Basically, Jio’s Rs 329 plan is an answer to Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel’s Rs 379 plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 379 Plan Offers 84 Days Service Validity

In addition to the Rs 269 prepaid recharge, Vodafone Idea is also providing an open market recharge of Rs 379. This plan from the telco is also a long-term one with benefits like unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit, 1000 SMEes and 6GB data for 84 days. It also offers Vodafone Play and ZEE5 content subscriptions to the users.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel recently launched Rs 379 plan taking on Vodafone Idea, and it’s also providing exactly similar benefits as the latter. As noted, Jio’s Rs 329 recharge is an answer to the Rs 379 plan from the rival telcos, but it comes with just 1000 minutes of non-Jio minutes valid for 84 days. On the flip side, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering unlimited voice calling to any network, unlike Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio users will have to make additional IUC Top-Up recharges to make non-Jio outgoing voice calls after exhausting the allotted FUP limit.