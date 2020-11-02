BSNL Removes Rs 1,498 Prepaid STV That Offered 91GB Data for a Year

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited aka BSNL has removed the Rs 1,498 Data STV which it introduced several years ago. We have seen BSNL updating several STVs in recent years and the Rs 1,498 Data STV is also part of the same. When we last reported about the Rs 1,498 plan, it offered the customers 91GB of data without any daily or monthly limit for 365 days. The removal of Rs 1,498 STV has been confirmed by BSNL on its official website, however, there’s no reason mentioned at the moment. Alongside the Rs 1,498 plan, the state-run telco also removed STV-13, STV-20, STV-93 and STV-111. While the information has been posted on the BSNL Karnataka website, we can also confirm the removal of the STV-1498 in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circle.

BSNL Removes 5 Prepaid STVs Across Several Circles

The STV-1498 from BSNL used to offer 91GB data for one year. It isn’t amongst the popular STVs offered by BSNL, but for the users who were looking for fixed data benefit for a year, it used to be the go-to choice. We are expecting BSNL to introduce a new prepaid STV with fixed data benefit in the coming weeks.

As for the other removed STVs, they are STV-13 which used to provide a user 130 SMSs for seven days, STV-20 that offered 265 SMSes to any network for 15 days, STV-93 which allowed users to get free incoming calls alongside 120 minutes of free outgoing calls to ant network for 30 days. Lastly, the STV-111 used to ship with Rs 90 talk time and Rs 70 worth outgoing on-net minutes.

BSNL made the official announcement regarding the removal of these five STVs on its Karnataka website. However, when we tried to recharge the STV-1498 on a BSNL Telangana mobile number, the plan wasn’t showing up. Same is the case with BSNL Chennai circle. So it seems like all the five STVs have been removed across several circles where BSNL is operating.