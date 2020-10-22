Airtel Digital TV Adds India Ahead and Lokshahi, Set to Remove 5 Channels

Multiple PTC channels along with Power TV to be discontinued from November 3 2020

By October 22nd, 2020 AT 4:03 PM
    India’s third-largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator, Airtel Digital TV has added two new channels to its platform namely ‘India Ahead’ and ‘Lokshahi’. The DTH operator has been adding and removing channels regularly now. With the addition of two new channels, the service provider also announced that five channels would be discontinued from its platform. The five channels to be discontinued include ‘PTC Punjabi Gold’, ‘PTC Music’, ‘PTC Simran’, Box Cinema, and Power TV. All these channels are going to be discontinued on November 3, 2020. More on the story ahead.

    Airtel Digital TV Adds New Channels, Removes Multiple Old Ones

    The first newly added channel is ‘India Ahead’. It is a free channel for the subscribers available on channel number 373. ‘India Ahead’ is a news channel and aims to bring fresh news for the subscribers. The second newly added channel is ‘Lokshahi’. The ‘Lokshahi’ is a regional news channel available on channel number 540 and it is also free for the subscribers.

    Talking about the five channels that are set to be removed, all of the five channels are currently available to the subscribers to watch. However, the operator is alerting its users about the channel discontinuation from November 3, 2020, through a scroll at the bottom of the screen.

    Just a few days back, TelecomTalk reported about the removal of two channels and the addition of a new one by the Airtel Digital TV. The DTH operator had removed ‘Sahara Samay’ and ‘Sahara Samay Rajasthan’, while adding ‘Bansal News’ to its platform.

    What’s interesting to note is that Airtel Digital TV is paying a lot of attention on the news channels it is offering to the subscribers. The DTH operator has added several news channels in the past month while also removing multiple of these channels as well.

    Additionally, Airtel Digital TV in the past month added ‘first-of-its-kind’ educational channels namely ‘Aakash EduTV – JEE’ and ‘Aakash EduTv – NEET’. Both the channels were offered for free to the subscribers until October 21, 2020. However, the users who want to subscribe to these channels now need to pay Rs 246 monthly, Rs 1,231 for six months, and Rs 2,214 for 12 months (1 year).

    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

