India Among Lowest Ranked Countries for Mobile Internet Speeds: Ookla



India has dropped two places on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile in September while the country gained two places on the Index for the fixed broadband segment, Ookla highlighted on Tuesday. The company behind the Speedtest platform released its Speedtest Global Index for September with South Korea and Singapore topping the index for mobile and fixed broadband segments respectively. Ookla said that South Korea registered an average download speed of 121 Mbps on mobile in the month of September to take the top position on the Index. Further, Singapore retained its position at the top of the index on the fixed broadband space for the month of September with the country recording an average download speed of 226.60 Mbps.

India Drops Two Places on Speedtest Global Index for Mobile

Ookla highlighted that India has dropped two places on its Speedtest Global Index for mobile with the country registering an average download and upload speeds of 12.07 Mbps and 4.31 Mbps respectively. India is now ranked 131st on the Speedtest Global Index with Uganda, Bangladesh, Somalia, Venezuela, Sudan, Palestine and Afghanistan registering lower download and upload speeds than India.

According to Ookla, the Speedtest Global Index “compares internet speed data from around the world on a monthly basis.” The company said that the data for Speedtest Global Index “comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month.”

The Speedtest Global Index for mobile covers 138 countries across the globe with South Korea, China, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Netherlands clinching the top five spots on the Index.

The company highlighted that the average global download speeds on Mobile touched 35.96 Mbps in September while the average upload speeds hit 11.22 Mbps.

India Climbs Two Places on Speedtest Global Index for Fixed Broadband

The Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband highlights that India is now ranked 70th in the month of September.The index reveals that India recorded an average download and upload speeds of 46.47 Mbps and 42.43 Mbps respectively on fixed broadband in September.

According to Ookla, Singapore, Hong Kong, Romania, Switzerland and Thailand clinched the top five spots on Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband in September. The Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband is said to cover 175 countries across the globe with Sudan, Mauritania, Algeria, Cuba, Yemen and Turkmenistan occupying the bottom five spots on the index.

Ookla highlights that the average global download speeds on fixed broadband hit 85.73 Mbps in September while the average global upload speeds touched 45.74 Mbps.