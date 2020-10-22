Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 20Mbps Plan in Select Cities, Removes 300Mbps Plan



Tata Sky Broadband has introduced a new 20Mbps plan for its users in select cities. The internet service provider (ISP) has updated its web portal and with that also unveiled new plans for select cities. The 20Mbps broadband plan is currently available in Chennai, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, and New Delhi. However, it is worthy to note that Tata Sky Broadband has reduced its presence from 18 cities to 16 cities. The operator has not listed its plans for Lucknow and Hyderabad under its revamp. More on the story ahead.

Tata Sky Broadband New 20Mbps Plan

Tata Sky broadband is now offering a new broadband plan with 20Mbps speed to the users in Chennai, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, and New Delhi. This plan will ship with unlimited data and will cost the user Rs 1271.9 per month. The operator has not highlighted the long-term availability of its new 20Mbps plan yet.

The unlimited data on Tata Sky Broadband means 3300GB (3.3TB) fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. After the user consumes his allotted FUP data, the operator restricts the speed drops to 3Mbps. What’s interesting to note is the pricing of this plan. It is quite unclear what Tata Sky Broadband seeks to achieve as it has priced the 20Mbps plan with unlimited data more than the 100Mbps plan with unlimited data.

Also, Tata Sky Broadband is not providing its services in Lucknow and Hyderabad anymore. Under the offers section on the website, the service provider has mentioned that it is offering “Free Expert Installation” and “Free Router Dual-band ONT+ Wi-Fi Router.” Tata Sky Broadband has also mentioned on its website that it is offering users ‘Plan Change Flexibility’, ‘Safe Custody’, and ‘Data Rollover’.

Meanwhile, the operator has removed its 300Mbps broadband plan from its offerings. So now the maximum speed plan a user can get from Tata Sky Broadband is 200Mbps. It also has to be noted that the 200Mbps plan is not available everywhere.

Tata Sky Broadband has also highlighted on its website that it will offer its users 99.9% uptime on its network. Along with that, the download and upload speeds that a user gets with a plan is said to be uniform.