OnePlus 13 at an Attractive Price in India after Price Cut

OnePlus 13, the flagship from OnePlus for 2025, is now available at a great price after discount in India. OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus 15 5G, and thus, a price cut was definitely in order for the OnePlus 13. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and features a 1.5K resolution display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is a large device with an efficient battery and a great 5G experience. Now OnePlus has announced summer offers, and under that the OnePlus 13 5G has received a discount/price cut. Let’s take a look at how big this price cut or discount is. Note that the summer sale from the company in India will start from May 8, 2026.

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OnePlus 13 5G Price in India Right Now

OnePlus 13 5G, will be priced at Rs 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. This variant was launched for Rs 72,999. Then, you will get a normal discount of Rs 7,000, lowering the price of the device to Rs 62,999. Further, users will get the option for an instant bank discount worth Rs 5,000. With this, the effective price of the phone will become Rs 57,999.

OnePlus 13R 5G will also get a discount be available at a great price for the users. However, the best discount offers are for the OnePlus 13. OnePlus 15 5G sits above the OnePlus 13 5G in performance. But if you want a Hasselblad camera experience with a OnePlus phone, you will have to go for the OnePlus 13 5G.