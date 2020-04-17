MIUI 12: This Could Be Our First Look at the Upcoming UI from Xiaomi

Highlights MIUI 12 beta version to come out in September

First looks of MIUI 12 UI leaked

MIUI 12 is going to come out with an enhanced dark mode

The new look of Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 UI is leaked and there are more new features to look at. Xiaomi has officially announced that they are not going to roll out any further updates for the MIUI 11. This was a definite hint from the company that the next major MIUI update that they will send out will be MIUI 12. It is being speculated that Xiaomi will roll out MIUI 12 beta versions soon in September 2020 and if things go smooth, they will roll out the stable version of the MIUI 12 in December 2020. Again, these are just speculations, and Xiaomi has officially confirmed nothing at the moment.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 UI to Get Elegant Design Changes

Xiaomi is going to bring some of the best MIUI features in terms of design with the MIUI 12. You are going to love the user interface of the MIUI 12 because everything will become much simpler and more elegant. The latest leaks of the MIUI 12 were found in the Chinese MIUI community forums.

Xiaomi uploads all of its beta apps to this community so that users can get a taste of them and then report back to the company if the apps are working well. In the recent rollout, Xiaomi changed the settings and the UI of its beta apps. Folks at XDA believes that these new settings are nothing but what is going to roll out with the MIUI 12.

MIUI 12 Features and Enhancements

MIUI 12 is going to come out with some pretty exciting features. The navigation bars, along with gesture commands, will be enhanced so that the user gets a smooth browsing experience. A new notification system is going to be rolled out as well so that push notification issues can be sorted. With the MIUI 12, you are also going to get a better camera interface. You will be able to surf through different lens and camera setting comfortably and click amazing pictures. One of the most loveable things about the MIUI 12 will be its dark mode. The MIUI 11 has the dark mode, but it severely lacks a lot of essential features and is expected to be enhanced with the new MIUI 12.