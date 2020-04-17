Dish TV Starts Offering Free Pay TV Channel Worth Rs 60 on Long-Term Recharges

Highlights Dish TV users get free 'Cine Active' channel on Long-Term Recharges

The DTH operator is also providing 30 days of service at no extra cost

Dish TV continues to offer four Pay TV channels for free during lockdown

Dish TV, which already made four service channels available for free on its platform during the lockdown, is now providing another pay service channel at no extra cost. However, there’s a catch. Existing Dish TV users who are making a long-term recharge of at least three months will be eligible for free ‘Cine Active’ channel worth Rs 60. Furthermore, the country’s second-largest DTH operator also made slight changes to its long-term recharge offers. Dish TV’s LTRs can only be availed with a new tariff package which means you will have to change the active channel pack to a new one to get up to 30 days of service for free. Similar to Tata Sky, Dish TV is also offering up to 30 days of free service to the subscribers if they recharge upfront for 12 months or one year.

Dish TV ‘Cine Active’ Available for Free With Long-Term Recharges

It is already a known news that Dish TV wants to lock customers for a longer duration with long-term recharges. For example, Dish TV users can avail seven days of extra service on three months of recharge, 15 days of additional service on six months recharge and 30 days of free service on 12 months recharge. To avail the free service, all customers have to do is recharge the current monthly pack amount for a more extended period. For example, if your Dish TV monthly subscription amount is Rs 250, then you will have to recharge with Rs 3,000 upfront to get the additional 30 days of service for free.

As mentioned above, Dish TV also a major change to its long-term recharges. The long-term recharge offer is applicable only on ‘New Tariff Package’ says the company. So if you have already availed the offer on a channel package, then you will have to modify the package to avail the long-term recharge offer twice. This is a new change brought by Dish TV now.

And lastly, Dish TV users opting for long-term recharge will get free ‘Cine Active’ channel worth Rs 60 for three months at no extra cost. It is good to see Dish TV stepping up and providing extra benefits to the subscribers during the lockdown period.

Dish TV Users Already Getting Four Pay TV Channels at Zero Cost

Right after the Indian government announcing nation-wide lockdown, DTH operators stepped up to provide free services to the customers. Tata Sky was the first DTH operator to make ten platform services available for free, which was followed by Airtel Digital TV. While Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV are stealing the show, Dish TV is not far behind as the operator is also providing four pay TV channels at zero cost during the lockdown period.

Existing Dish TV users can get Fitness Active, Kids Active Toons, Kids Active Rhymes and Ayushmaan Active channels at no extra price. Dish TV says the channels will be available for free for 30 days, but it might be extended owing to the new lockdown period until May 3, 2020.