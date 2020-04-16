Unlimited Data and Voice Calling Along With Free DTH Services Essential During Lockdown

Highlights A petition filed in Supreme Court to provide free data and calling services during lockdown

India has been in lockdown since March 24, 2020. The original date to lift the lockdown and resume normal activities was April 14, 2020. But now, PM Modi announced that the lockdown would be future extended to May 3, 2020. This has caused some unrest between the citizens who are not getting the opportunity to socialise. To ease the pressure of psychological stress in the minds of people due to lockdown, unlimited data and voice calling facilities should be provided. A petition for the same has been filed in the Supreme Court to ensure that people don’t panic or be stressed during the lockdown phase. Not only this, but DTH subscriptions should be provided for free as well.

Completely Free Data Services and Calling Facilities Along With DTH Subscription

The plea made in the Supreme Court by advocate Manohar Pratap has requested that the subscriptions for DTH to be made free. With this, there should be completely free data services and calling facilities as well. The Telecom Regulatory of India (Trai) and the government has to oversee this request, and it will be interesting to see which way the Supreme Court goes with its decision. Completely free data services and calling facilities will help the government in keeping the people inside their homes.

Connecting With Outer World Very Essential During Lockdown

People need to be able to connect with those living away from them. The simple voice calling and unlimited data facilities during lockdown will benefit most of the people who are feeling stuck inside their homes. Some people might face higher psychological stress due to the same.

Free DTH services thus will allow the people to entertain themselves with music, TV shows and movies. Mental and psychological health is one of the most important aspects to look at during the lockdown, and the government hasn’t paid a lot of attention to it. Most of the people who can’t afford to pay for these entertainment services have been living disconnected with the world and maybe facing higher psychological stress than an average person should.