WhatsApp to Soon Allow More Than 4 Users in a Group Video/Voice Call

Highlights WhatsApp is finally working on adding more participants in a group call

The feature is currently under testing only

WhatsApp will roll out the feature to Beta users of Android and iOS

WhatsApp introduced group voice and video calling feature two years ago and it has been one of the most useful features added by the company ever. However, the only drawback with WhatsApp’s group voice/video calling is the ability to add only four people. But a new report from WABetaInfo says that the Facebook-owned company will soon let the users make group calls to more than four people. While the report did not reveal the exact number of participants to be added to a group call, but it did confirm the number would be an ‘even’ number, meaning it might be 6 or 8 or 10 or 12 or more than that. It is also said that WhatsApp has made a final decision on extending the limit of participants in a group call, so the feature is definitely on the cards.

WhatsApp Group Calling to Allow More Than 4 Participants

With the outbreak of Coronavirus across the globe, some of the online conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Meet saw a meteoric rise in the active user base. There’s no doubt that a lot of companies prefer WhatsApp as their go-to app for communicating with team members, but the app is not feasible for making group calls with the entire team.

Even for general users, WhatsApp’s limitation of four people in a group call isn’t satisfying. So finally, WhatsApp is working on extending the limit of a group call to more than four. As WABetaInfo states, the number would be an ‘even’ one like 6 or 8 or 10 or 12 or 14 or 16 and so on. Right now, the company did not reveal the exact number on its source code. The feature will be first rolled out to WhatsApp Beta users of Android and iOS for testing purpose. Because it is all about extending the limit, the feature could be rolled out in the next couple of weeks before the end of Coronavirus.