Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P Robovac Launches in India for Rs 17,999

Highlights Robovac was launched in China first and got a good response

The cleaning robot comes with 12 impressive sensors

You can schedule cleaning time and areas for your home with the Mi Home app

Xiaomi has been pretty revolutionary when it comes to IoT products. It has become one of the most demanded tech brands in India. It has been developing innovative products for a lot of time now. The latest product, Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, will now help you clean your home. Xiaomi has been trying to develop smart home products for quite a while now. This is one of those products and is expected to revolutionise the way Indians go about cleaning their houses. The Robovac was initially introduced in China back in August 2019. It got a pretty good response from the market, and that is why the product has been launched in India as well.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P Robovac Has Two in One Feature

If you get a vacuum cleaner and clean your house, you still have to mop the surface back. But not with the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P Robovac. The Robovac comes with two in one feature. It can both vacuum and mop your house. You can get the product to do it separately or even at the same time. Viomi develops Robovac. Viomi is Xiaomi’s ecosystem development company. The product comes out with twelve installed sensors so that smart functioning can be enabled.

Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P Robovac Sensors Detailed

There are twelve sensors inside the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P Robovac. These sensors include both LDS (laser distance sensor) and IF sensor. The other sensors in the product equip the robot from falling down the stairs or bang against the wall or a person. Interestingly, the robot cleaner will find its way back to the dock on its own if commanded so.

It has sensors equipped for that as well. A person can schedule the cleaning time and also select the specific parts of the home, which need to be cleaned using the Mi Home app. The Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P Robovac has been launched for an attractive price of Rs 17,999 in India. The product has already been launched and you can see its listing on the online Mi store. It will likely start shipping by September 15, 2020. The product will go into crowdfunding after which we will be able to see the commercial launch.