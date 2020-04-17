ACT Fibernet Taps into Online Learning With Yupp Master Add-on Pack

Highlights Act Fibernet as part of its add-on offer for Yupp Master would offer discounted prices to its customers

Yupp Master offers individual courses that include three to six hours of classes, study material, comprehensive tests and grading modules.

Act Fibernet add-on packs include streaming and gaming packs

ACT Fibernet has now included the recently launched Yupp Master from YuppTV onto its add-on offers. Yupp Master, a digital education platform was launched by YuppTV on April 8 and is said to be backed by “specialized faculty members” with 10 to 25 years of experience. YuppTV said that Yupp Master is “one of the most affordable Platforms for IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants” for students in India and the Middle East. ACT Fibernet as part of its add-on offer for Yupp Master would offer discounted prices to its customers. The users of ACT Fibernet on subscribing to Yupp Master can access on demand recorded lectures and unlimited 24×7 doubt sessions.

Yupp Master Currently Offers Free Education to IIT-JEE/NEET aspirants

YuppTV said that the platform offers individual courses that include three to six hours of classes where students can clear their doubts through real-time live chat. The company said that the live classes can be accessed anytime on any compatible device including mobile, tablet and a smart tv.

The platform is also said to include features like study material, comprehensive tests and grading modules. Yupp Master also features a DVR functionality that lets students joining the classes late to watch it from the beginning.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of Yupp Master, one of our most Ambitious Products of recent times,” Uday Reddy, CEO of YuppTV said in a release on the launch of Yupp Master. “With Yupp Master, our vision is to reach every doorstep in India including Urban, Rural, and Remote regions to bring quality education at an affordable price.”

YuppTV said that the faculty at Yupp Master have produced all India top-100 rankers for the past 15 years. Further, the company said that the students across India through the platform will now have access to the top faculty of India.

The company said that IIT-JEE and NEET courses are available to 11th and 12th grade students while its foundation courses can be accessed by those currently in the 8th to 10th grades. It was also noted that the edtech platform now offers free education to all its IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants currently in the 12th grade due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The IIT-JEE and NEET courses for 12th grade students are priced at Rs 2500 per month with a 30-day free trial. Similarly, the crash course for IIT-JEE and NEET are priced at Rs 6999 per week but users can sign up for the courses at a special rate of Rs 4999 per week on Yupp Master site. Additionally, the students can also opt for a 7-day free trial on the IIT-JEE and NEET crash course packs.

Act Fibernet Add-on Packs Includes Gaming and Entertainment Sections

In the past, ACT Fibernet has released a dedicated game booster packs that provides users with 300 Mbps speeds and additional data per month.

The company also provides streaming add-on packs that includes a Netflix pack which offers users cashbacks on certain ACT Fibernet plans. ACT Fibernet also tied up with Zee5 and Hooq for add-on offers that provided users with one month and two months of trial period respectively.